RHOA Alum Eva Marcille Files For Divorce From Michael Sterling

Five years after saying "I do," Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling are going their separate ways. After dating for a year, the couple got engaged in December 2017, with Marcille announcing the news on Instagram. "I said yes!!!!," she captioned a photo showing off her ring. Ten months later, the pair tied the knot in a lavish, yet low-key Atlanta wedding that had some of Marcille's "Real Housewives of Atlanta" co-stars in attendance. "I've spent my life trying to find out who I am and trying to find him and now life's taken me on a journey to the man of my dreams," she gushed to the Daily Mail at the ceremony.

In the years that followed, the couple's love continued to wax stronger with the reality star once calling Sterling one of the best decisions of her life. "It's all about the journey. Happy Anniversary Mr. Sterling," Marcille wrote in an Instagram post celebrating their fourth anniversary. "Four years married almost 8 years in love and a lifetime to go. You are my every breath, the best decision I've ever made. I love you Baby." Sterling has also in the past never held back on publicly showering Marcille with love on social media. "My forever Valentine. 'I am so in love with you that there isn't anything else.' Happy St. Valentine's Day," he wrote in a recent post.

Despite the obvious love between them, however, it appears that an end has come to the Marcille-Sterling love story.