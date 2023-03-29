RHOA Alum Eva Marcille Files For Divorce From Michael Sterling
Five years after saying "I do," Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling are going their separate ways. After dating for a year, the couple got engaged in December 2017, with Marcille announcing the news on Instagram. "I said yes!!!!," she captioned a photo showing off her ring. Ten months later, the pair tied the knot in a lavish, yet low-key Atlanta wedding that had some of Marcille's "Real Housewives of Atlanta" co-stars in attendance. "I've spent my life trying to find out who I am and trying to find him and now life's taken me on a journey to the man of my dreams," she gushed to the Daily Mail at the ceremony.
In the years that followed, the couple's love continued to wax stronger with the reality star once calling Sterling one of the best decisions of her life. "It's all about the journey. Happy Anniversary Mr. Sterling," Marcille wrote in an Instagram post celebrating their fourth anniversary. "Four years married almost 8 years in love and a lifetime to go. You are my every breath, the best decision I've ever made. I love you Baby." Sterling has also in the past never held back on publicly showering Marcille with love on social media. "My forever Valentine. 'I am so in love with you that there isn't anything else.' Happy St. Valentine's Day," he wrote in a recent post.
Despite the obvious love between them, however, it appears that an end has come to the Marcille-Sterling love story.
Eva Marcille's decision to get divorced was hard
According to court documents recently obtained by TMZ, Eva Marcille has filed for divorce from her husband Michael Sterling. The reality star would later confirm the news to People. "This has been one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, but sometimes life takes your journey in a direction you were not expecting," she said. "Our children remain our biggest priority and the eight and half years we have spent together will always be cherished. We ask that you respect our privacy at this time." In her filing, Marcille requests primary and legal custody of the couple's kids as well as equal division of the assets they acquired while married.
But while Marcille sees no light at the end of the tunnel, Sterling is not giving up just yet. "I am not going to lose my wife. I am going to fight for her with every fiber in my being," he told The Jasmine Brand. "I love her and I plan to show her how much I love her and that our love is strong enough to get to the other side." The "Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum is, however, seemingly finding the silver lining amid her troubles. Taking to Instagram recently, Marcille shared a video of herself flashing a smile while hanging out with a friend. "Tues-yay. That's a fake ass smile, but it's okay. Smile anyway, right?" she said in the clip (via Page Six).