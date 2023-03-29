Jenna Bush Hager Cringes Over Kourtney Kardashian's Controversial Bathroom Habit

Kourtney Kardashian is arguably one of the most laid-back sisters out of the clan and typically shies away from drama. However, she unwittingly came under fire from fans when she posted a carousel of images on Instagram with her now-husband, Travis Barker. Kardashian and Barker are no strangers to outrageous moments. The first couple of pictures shows her with her newly bleached hair rinsing her mouth out with water at her bathroom sink and then a close-up of her taking a bubble bath. The next pic, which sparked outrage from her followers, was an aerial shot of her bathroom filled with plates of food and bottles of champagne.

Kardashian's Instagram Stories showed even more shots of her enjoying her feast in her bathroom. One image, taken by celebrity photographer Ellen von Unwerth, showed Kardashian and Barker in the bathtub with her eating a sandwich and him guzzling champagne from the bottle. Suffice it to say, fans were not having it. "Food on the toilet and floor? Gross!" an Instagram user commented. "Not only food in the toilet, but on the floor??? On the toilet bowl cover??? Lmao," another replied.

The Poosh founder's fans were not the only ones with strong opinions about her eating habits. After the Instagram photo faux-pas, Jenna Bush Hager shared her thoughts about Kardashian's bathroom picnic.