What Happened To Payton Ackerman From Dance Moms?

Payton Ackerman had a short yet memorable experience on "Dance Moms." By Season 4, she had enough of the show and said that she was "over it." She moved on from filming, but that wasn't going to tear her away from her passion for dance. Since leaving the show, she has been trying to take her dancing to a professional level with various dance projects. Although she never got that permanent spot on the elite competition team, she was often brought in to dance with the group when the team was down a dancer. The first time she was on the show, she made her presence known by seemingly admitting that she thought she was better than her fellow dancers in the group routine.

The next time Ackerman was on the show, it was when Brooke Hyland decided to attend a school dance rather than compete over the weekend. The older dancer was cast as "the huntress" in a group routine that was inspired by "The Hunger Games." The "Dance Moms" alum's mother also struck a rivalry with Chloe Lukasiak's mother, Christi, that turned into a physical fight when they were at a competition in New Orleans.