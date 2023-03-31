Heather Rae El Moussa's Jab At Selling Sunset Production Hints At Behind-The-Scenes Tension

At the end of Season 5 of "Selling Sunset," it was clear that some of the real estate agents at the Oppenheim Group wanted to spread their wings and work on their own. Maya Vander decided to exit the show and move to Miami full-time, Christine Quinn departed from the show to open a new brokerage office with her husband, and Vanessa Villela's future with the show is unknown.

Meanwhile, Heather Rae El Moussa and her husband Tarek have been filming for their HGTV show, "The Flipping El Moussas." Because of this, the real estate agent's future with the series has also been uncertain. When Jason Opphenheim was asked by E! News about El Moussa sharing time between both shows, he mentioned that it was up to Netflix and the production company on what they want to do with her in regards to "Selling Sunset."

"I love Heather," Oppenheim said, indicating that if the real estate agent left the show, it wouldn't be because of a tiff with her fellow cast members or bosses. "I'm super supportive of Heather and Tarek and their new show. I just want her at the office. I hope she continues to film with us." But it seems that the producers might have other plans in mind for El Moussa, as she's not sure whether or not she will be a part of the seventh season of the show.