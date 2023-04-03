Madonna Mourns The Tragic Death Of Music Exec Behind Her Big Break, Seymour Stein

Music executive Seymour Stein died on April 2, 2023, at 80 years old from brain cancer. He was the founder and the head of Sire Records. His diverse taste in music stood out to artists, and people liked the way he approached record deals — seeing the musicians as independent rather than under his leadership. Sire Records produced music for Ice-T, The Pretenders, The Cure, and Talking Heads. But he is best known for kick-starting Madonna's career.

"I really feel like he created a soundtrack that is untouchable," his daughter, Mandy, reminisced to The Hollywood Reporter. "He was relentless with his spirit of making sure that these artists got heard." She went on to say that he was "generous," as he never took away the talent of the artists who he signed. "He really believed that good music would be found, and he was a collaborative person and gave credit to everyone that was a part of his team," she added.

Mandy also mentioned what her late father's last couple of years looked like. "He lived in Los Angeles with my children and I," she said. "He almost went in the pool every day and he would listen to the music that he loved so much." She added that he helped his granddaughter with her Bat Mitzvah studies. And it seems that the music executive inspired many from his daughter to Madonna.