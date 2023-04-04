The Tragic Death Of M*A*S*H Star Judy Farrell

Judy Farrell died on April 2 after being hospitalized for a stroke, TMZ reported. The late actor was 84 years old at the time. Her son, Michael, informed the outlet that Judy had suffered the stroke nine days prior and was alert but unable to talk. She was married to her second husband, Joe Bratcher, at the time of her death, and along with Michael, she leaves behind her daughter Erin.

Judy played Nurse Able in "M*A*S*H*", the hit show that ran from 1972 to 1983. She starred alongside Alan Alda, who played Captain Benjamin "Hawkeye" Pierce, and her first husband, Mike Farrell, who played Captain B.J. Hunnicutt. Judy and Mike divorced the same year "M*A*S*H" ended its long run. She married Bratcher in 1985.

Following her stint on "M*A*S*H," Judy starred in the television show "Fame" as Charlotte Miller and in the 2006 comedy "Long-Term Relationship." She also wrote for the series "Port Charles," which ended in 2003.

