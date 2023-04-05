Donald Trump's Unsealed Indictment Resurfaces Love Child Rumors

Donald Trump might be in an even bigger mess than we thought, with new revelations about his personal life surfacing alongside his legal woes. On March 30, the Mar-a-Lago owner was indicted by a Manhattan jury, making him the first former president of the United States to face criminal charges. The charges, 34 in total, are in connection to a 2016 hush money payment he made to Stormy Daniels, an adult film star he reportedly had an affair with back in 2006. Following his indictment, Trump jetted off to New York where he surrendered and was subsequently placed under arrest.

Following his arrest, Trump was arraigned in a New York court where he pleaded not guilty to all 34 charges. After his court appearance, the former president returned to his Mar-a-Lago residence where he expressed displeasure over his ongoing criminal case. "The only crime I have committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it," he said in a press conference (via NBC News). In his speech, Trump alluded to being targeted for political reasons and not because he committed any crime. "They can't beat us at the ballot box, so they try to beat us through the law," he said.

As the case continues to ramp up, however, more details are coming into the light. From the look of things, Trump's dirty past is catching up to him rather fast.