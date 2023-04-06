RHONJ: Whatever Happened To Nicole Napolitano's Ex Bobby Ciasulli?

Along with her twin sister Teresa Aprea, Nicole Napolitano was on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" for only one season. However, that was enough time to leave an imprint on fans of the show. This is partly thanks to her then-relationship with Bobby Ciasulli. While on the show, Napolitano and Ciasulli's love story caught viewers' attention by serving equal parts #couplegoals moments and drama.

In a September 2014 episode of "RHONJ," Ciasulli found himself under great scrutiny after cast member Jim Marchese insinuated that he was not serious about Napolitano, whom he had been dating for about a year at the time. "Bobby needs to grow up," Marchese told Napolitano (via Radar Online). "If he wants to be with you and he truly loves you, then he's got to make the commitment. This is bulls***." In the same episode, Marchese dropped a major bombshell, accusing Ciasulli of cheating on Napolitano and trash-talking her family. "You know when I'm going to laugh my balls off? When she finds out that he's been f***ing some girl in the condo that he's been keeping the whole time he's been dating her sister," he alleged.

Sadly, despite a seemingly promising relationship, the lovebirds would eventually break up in 2018, according to TheCinemaholic. While Napolitano went on to start her own podcast, "Girls in Heels," fans have been left with one nagging question — what is Bobby Ciasulli up to these days?