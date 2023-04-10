Shakira Pleads For Privacy For Her Kids Amid Split From Gerard Piqué
Shakira has penned a lengthy statement on behalf of her children in the wake of her split from their father, Gerard Piqué.
On April 10, the singer took to Twitter to share her plea. "In this period of change in my life as a public figure, it's understandable that there is a permanent curiosity on behalf of the press around me and my family," her statement began. "However, my children Milan and Sasha have endured a very difficult year, suffering incessant harassment and persecution without relief by the paparazzi and several media outlets in Barcelona."
Shakira and Piqué first took their relationship public in March 2011. For years, they lived a relatively private life together in Spain with their sons Milan and Sasha. However, their relationship came to a sudden halt in June 2022. "We regret to confirm that we are separating. We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority," the exes' joint statement read (per People). Shakira has been doing her best to move forward with her life in the time since, but there's one thing that she's really needing from the public during this time of change.
Shakira is hoping for peace and privacy for her two children
In her Twitter post, Shakira begged the paparazzi to leave her kids alone, hoping to protect their peace and privacy. "I beg you to abstain from following them to the entrance and exit of their school, wait for them at the door of our home, or follow them to their extracurricular and recreational activities as the media did in Barcelona with the intent of capturing photos or boosting ratings," she wrote.
This isn't the first time that Shakira has spoken out about wanting to protect her children. In an interview with Elle in October 2022, she shared that the influx of paparazzi activity had been taking its toll. "There's not a place where I can hide from them with my kids, except for my own house. You know, we can't take a walk in the park like a regular family or go have an ice cream or do any activity without paparazzi following us," she explained. She went on to say that her priority in life is protecting her kids.
In other Shakira news, the singer revealed that she moved from Barcelona to Miami, Florida, with her boys in a candid Instagram post on April 2. Meanwhile, she's been staying active on social media and has even dabbled in new music. Alongside DJ and producer Bizarrap, she released the track, "BZRP: Music Sessions, Vol. 53," in January 2023. On March 10, they performed the song on "The Tonight Show."