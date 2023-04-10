Shakira Pleads For Privacy For Her Kids Amid Split From Gerard Piqué

Shakira has penned a lengthy statement on behalf of her children in the wake of her split from their father, Gerard Piqué.

On April 10, the singer took to Twitter to share her plea. "In this period of change in my life as a public figure, it's understandable that there is a permanent curiosity on behalf of the press around me and my family," her statement began. "However, my children Milan and Sasha have endured a very difficult year, suffering incessant harassment and persecution without relief by the paparazzi and several media outlets in Barcelona."

Shakira and Piqué first took their relationship public in March 2011. For years, they lived a relatively private life together in Spain with their sons Milan and Sasha. However, their relationship came to a sudden halt in June 2022. "We regret to confirm that we are separating. We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority," the exes' joint statement read (per People). Shakira has been doing her best to move forward with her life in the time since, but there's one thing that she's really needing from the public during this time of change.