NASCAR Driver Cody Ware Suspended After Disturbing Charges

This article contains allegations of domestic violence.

On April 8, it was announced that NASCAR driver Cody Ware wouldn't be participating in the upcoming races that weekend. "Cody Ware will step away from racing this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway to focus on a personal matter," said a statement from Rick Ware Racing posted to Twitter. It was mentioned that Matt Crafton would be filling in for Ware, adding, "The Ware family asks that their privacy be respected during this time."

At the time that statement was released, NASCAR fans were unsure what "personal matters" meant for the driver. It was then revealed on April 10 that Ware was suspended from NASCAR indefinitely after an alleged assault case against him came to light.

And on April 11, police reports revealed that the charges against Ware were domestic violence and aggravated assault. Furthermore, it was claimed that the NASCAR driver used "personal weapons" — in this case, his body — and caused injury to the victim. Ware was released from jail on a $3,000 bond, and his district court date is set for May 1. And it seems that the NASCAR driver is accepting his suspension, as he attends to and plans to focus on the charges against him.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.