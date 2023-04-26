Pete Davidson Vows To Stay Mum On Kim Kardashian As SNL Host (& We Don't Blame Him)

Mum is the word for Pete Davidson. A source recently told Page Six that Davidson intends to be "a good sport" regarding his past relationship with Kim Kardashian. "He's being a gentleman," the source added. According to the insider, following the breakup, both Davidson and Kardashian made a deal to "drop everything" and "move on," and Davidson has every intention of keeping up his side of the bargain. "That's why she's not mentioned in his stand-up," the source explained. Still, another source argued that one should never say never — especially when it comes to Davidson. "Nothing has been written yet, but know with Pete nothing is off the table," the confidante cautioned.

However, this move is a far cry from how Davidson has handled his public breakups in the past. In case you missed it, Davidson left no stone unturned regarding his relationship and broken engagement to singer Ariana Grande during his 2020 Netflix special "Pete Davidson: Alive from New York." In fact, he even went so far as to refer to Grande's fans as "9-year-olds" and take a swipe at Grande's signature permatan. "My career would be over tomorrow. If I spray-painted myself brown and hopped on the cover of Vogue magazine and just started s******* on my ex," he quipped. YIKES. Perhaps the comedian's turning over a new leaf? Then again, maybe Davidson simply knows what we all know to be true: The devil works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder. TBD, we suppose.