The Tragic Death Of Miss Universe Finalist Sienna Weir

Sienna Weir, one of the finalists at the 2022 Miss Universe pageant has died at age 23, the New York Post reports. According to the outlet, Weir's death comes a few days after suffering a fall while horseback riding. Sadly, after spending two days on life support, the young model succumbed to her injuries. "Forever in our hearts," Scoop Management, the modeling agency Weir worked with, wrote in an Instagram tribute.

In the wake of her tragic death, many of Weir's loved ones have taken to social media to pay their tributes. "You are forever the angel we always knew, beaming with so much joy, looking above us, touching the hearts of everyone who was lucky to have met you," her friend Sofia Reynal penned. "The hardest goodbye I have ever said ... You had the brightest shining light, you are irreplaceable. You were a real-life angel," another pal, Krysta Ranson, wrote in Weir's memory.

According to the New York Post, before her death, Weir was planning to leave Australia and move to the U.K. with the goal of gaining new experiences. "I hope to move to London in the next few years to spend more time with my sister, niece, and nephew and expand both my professional and social network," she revealed in a past interview.