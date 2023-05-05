The Tragic Death Of Miss Universe Finalist Sienna Weir
Sienna Weir, one of the finalists at the 2022 Miss Universe pageant has died at age 23, the New York Post reports. According to the outlet, Weir's death comes a few days after suffering a fall while horseback riding. Sadly, after spending two days on life support, the young model succumbed to her injuries. "Forever in our hearts," Scoop Management, the modeling agency Weir worked with, wrote in an Instagram tribute.
In the wake of her tragic death, many of Weir's loved ones have taken to social media to pay their tributes. "You are forever the angel we always knew, beaming with so much joy, looking above us, touching the hearts of everyone who was lucky to have met you," her friend Sofia Reynal penned. "The hardest goodbye I have ever said ... You had the brightest shining light, you are irreplaceable. You were a real-life angel," another pal, Krysta Ranson, wrote in Weir's memory.
According to the New York Post, before her death, Weir was planning to leave Australia and move to the U.K. with the goal of gaining new experiences. "I hope to move to London in the next few years to spend more time with my sister, niece, and nephew and expand both my professional and social network," she revealed in a past interview.
Sienna Weir had a special love for horse riding
She might have been known for her career in modeling, but off the runway Sienna Weir had a genuine love for horseback riding, as revealed in her 2022 interview with Gold Coast magazine. "Although I've lived most of my life in the city, I have a deep and unmoving love for show jumping," Weir explained to the outlet. "My family aren't quite sure where this passion came from, but I've been horse-riding since I was 3 years old and can't imagine my life without it." Though she majorly promoted her modeling in recent times, Weir has shared Instagram posts of herself horseback riding on numerous occasions.
In addition to horseback riding, however, Weir, who graduated with a double degree in English literature and psychology at Sydney University, was passionate about a wide range of other activities. In her interview with Gold Coast magazine, the young model revealed she also had an interest in traveling, reading, and writing. "I love to represent myself in the best way possible through writing my own poetry," Weir added.
As she was clearly not afraid to try many different things, Weir believed people should be more open to new adventures. "I believe that while it is so important to stand by what you believe in and what you love, you never know what opportunity is just around the corner, and it is vital to push yourself to try new things and to fully know yourself," she said.