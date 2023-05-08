Tom Cruise's Weird Relationship With Royals Intensifies In Coronation Concert Message To King Charles

The coronation weekend has wrapped up in grand style and boy, did Tom Cruise give us a good show. On May 6, King Charles III and Queen Camilla were officially crowned in a historic coronation ceremony that was graced by quite a few Hollywood stars. Katy Perry made it to the guest list as an ambassador for the British Asian Trust Children Protection Fund, an organization founded by the king back in 2007. "Was such an honor to be able to watch history being made today at the coronation of King Charles III!" the "Dark Horse" singer wrote in an Instagram post. Former co-lead singer of the popular funk group The Commodores, Lionel Richie, was also invited to the coronation, given his position as First Global Ambassador and First Chairman of the Global Ambassador Group for the king's charity, The Prince's Trust.

In addition to their ambassadorial status, Richie and Perry also performed at the coronation concert held at Windsor Castle on May 8. With Perry belting out a powerful rendition of "Roar" and "Firework," and Richie performing The Commodores' 1977 classic "Easy" and "All Night Long (All Night)," as reported by USA Today the concert was nothing short of magical.

But while the many musical performances were terrific, there's one thing we won't be forgetting anytime soon — Tom Cruise's epic tribute to King Charles.