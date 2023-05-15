Ja Morant Slapped With NBA Suspension After Social Media Behavior Crosses The Line

The hard times just keep coming for Memphis Grizzlies star, Ja Morant. Not only did he lose his chance for a championship ring to the Los Angeles Lakers this year, but he also just got suspended from the NBA...yet again.

Morant's time with the NBA has been brief, as he was drafted by the Grizzlies in 2019. Since then, he was named NBA Rookie of the Year in 2020, and in 2022 he joined the NBA All-Star team. However, it hasn't been all rainbows and butterflies for the young basketball player. Morant has a long list of controversies behind him that can greatly affect his career. From being accused of beating up a teenager to accusations of threatening a security guard, Morant has had a history of getting involved in troubling situations, even online, per Insider. In May 2022, Morant got into an argument with someone on Twitter after they made comments about the woman he was dating. In one of the now-deleted tweets, Morant responded to the online troll, "It's free to see how hollows feel." Many saw this as the NBA star threatening to shoot the Twitter user.

While no consequences came from that particular incident online, Morant has been in hot water this year. Trouble followed after he was reportedly spotted not once, but twice, with a gun around people in recent months. With the first occurrence, the NBA temporarily suspended him from some games, but his latest incident may have lasting repercussions.