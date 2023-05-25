The Tragic Death Of Carrie Actor Samantha Weinstein

"Carrie" star and voice actor Samantha Weinstein has died at 28 years old, per Entertainment Tonight. Those close to the Canadian actor announced her tragic death after a long bout with cancer on Weinstein's Instagram. They shared, "Sam died on May 14th at 11:25am surrounded by her loved ones at Princess Margaret Hospital in Toronto. After two and a half years of cancer treatment, and a lifetime of jet setting around the world, voicing a plethora of cartoon animals, making music, and knowing more about life than most people ever will, she is off on her next adventure."

Weinstein first announced her diagnosis in 2020 at the age of 25 when she discovered she had ovarian cancer, per Love What Matters. The "Carrie" star recalled the excruciating pain she was in after having surgery. She said, " I was so pale and rail thin. It took me weeks to sit up on my own and walk without a cane. I'd never dealt with chronic pain before, or needed to rely on hardcore pain meds." Still, even amidst the most difficult times, the actor always tried to look on the bright side. She shared, "Getting cancer is the worst thing that's ever happened to me, but in the strangest of ways it has also been the best thing ... I have more love in my life and for myself than I ever could have imagined, and I see every day as a gift."