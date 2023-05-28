The Death Of Route 66 Actor George Maharis
On May 24, George Maharis died at the age of 94, per The Hollywood Reporter. The actor was widely recognized for his role as Buz Murdock on the CBS drama series "Route 66," for which he earned an Emmy nomination. While filming the third season in 1962, Maharis was diagnosed with hepatitis and spent a month in the hospital. As a result, he was unable to continue. He eventually returned to the show, but left again after facing a relapse. In a 2007 interview with Route 66 News, Maharis revealed, "The doctor said, 'If you don't get out now, you're either going to be dead, or you're going to have permanent liver damage.'" Elaborating on his tough illness, Maharis noted it took him nearly three years to recover and resume his work.
Following Maharis' death, fans took to Twitter to share heartfelt tributes. One user wrote, "Oh, how sad. I loved him on Route 66. Couldn't wait for Friday nights to watch it." Another fan remarked, "I always enjoyed his work on TV and films and met him over 30 years ago. I spoke to him on the phone often when I worked at Equity and when I retired in 2019 he sent me a card with a very nice letter promising to keep." Despite Maharis' health battles, the actor had an accomplished career.
George Maharis was a prolific and versatile actor
George Maharis was a versatile performer who appeared in a number of theater productions, television shows, and movies. In the mid to late '60s, the star acted in films such as "Sylvia," "A Covenant With Death," "The Satan Bug," and "The Happening," per The Hollywood Reporter. One of his last performances was in the 1993 thriller "Doppelganger," which featured Drew Barrymore as the lead, according to the New York Post. As far as his television career, Maharis secured numerous roles, including a part on the ABC series "Fantasy Island." He also established himself in the music industry, hitting No. 25 on the Billboard charts for his track "Teach Me Tonight." In 1973 Maharis made history as the second actor to pose nude for Playgirl magazine.
Loved ones remember Maharis as a prolific performer and beloved human being. Marc Bahan, Maharis' friend and caregiver, took to Facebook to sing his praises for the late actor. He wrote, "George is well known for his stardom in route 66, stage productions, singing, artist, and above all a great guy would do anything for anyone. My dear friend, you'll be terribly missed."