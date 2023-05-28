The Death Of Route 66 Actor George Maharis

On May 24, George Maharis died at the age of 94, per The Hollywood Reporter. The actor was widely recognized for his role as Buz Murdock on the CBS drama series "Route 66," for which he earned an Emmy nomination. While filming the third season in 1962, Maharis was diagnosed with hepatitis and spent a month in the hospital. As a result, he was unable to continue. He eventually returned to the show, but left again after facing a relapse. In a 2007 interview with Route 66 News, Maharis revealed, "The doctor said, 'If you don't get out now, you're either going to be dead, or you're going to have permanent liver damage.'" Elaborating on his tough illness, Maharis noted it took him nearly three years to recover and resume his work.

Following Maharis' death, fans took to Twitter to share heartfelt tributes. One user wrote, "Oh, how sad. I loved him on Route 66. Couldn't wait for Friday nights to watch it." Another fan remarked, "I always enjoyed his work on TV and films and met him over 30 years ago. I spoke to him on the phone often when I worked at Equity and when I retired in 2019 he sent me a card with a very nice letter promising to keep." Despite Maharis' health battles, the actor had an accomplished career.