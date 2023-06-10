Kanye West And Bianca Censori Have A Bigger Age Gap Than We Thought

Kanye "Ye" West and Bianca Censori are no strangers to making headlines. The new couple has sparked tons of conversation about their relationship, and surprisingly it hasn't been about their significant age gap. For years, the "Flashing Lights" rapper has dated women around the same age as him, and it wasn't until after he divorced Kim Kardashian that his preferences began to change.

West's younger age preference started when he began seeing Irina Shayk, who was eight years his junior, which doesn't seem too bad compared to some Hollywood couples. But, the Grammy-winning musician only continued to go for younger and younger women. After Shayk, West went on to date Julia Fox — who is 12 years younger than the musician. The real reasons behind his decision to find younger partners are up in the air, but he once revealed he only listens to youthful people. West shared in an interview, "I only listen to people who are younger than me! These are the only people with ideas. You cannot give me any advice!" Seeing as Censori's much younger than West, they probably get along great — but their age gap is probably bigger than you think.