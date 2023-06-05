The Tragic Death Of Bling Empire Star Anna Shay

"Bling Empire" star Anna Shay has died at the age of 62, per People. According to the outlet, the star's death was completely unexpected as she suffered a stroke. "It saddens our hearts to announce that Anna Shay, a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our brightest ray of sunshine, has passed away at the early age of 62 from a stroke. Anna taught us many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and to enjoy the finer things. Her impact on our lives will be forever missed but never forgotten," her family said in an official statement.

Shay quickly blew up in the industry after she starred in Netflix's hit series, "Bling Empire," per Marie Claire. She was beloved by fans as she lived a lavish lifestyle that had everyone intrigued. However, Shay never expected fame to come her way when she signed on for the show. She revealed to Oprah Daily that she thought she was just helping out her friend and producer, Jeff Jenkins. She shared, "The next thing I knew, I was sitting in front of the camera. I'm really quite shy, so it was hard. I never thought about doing this, especially at my age." But, when the cameras started rolling, it was evident that she was bound to be a star. With her tragic passing, Shay will be forever missed by friends, family, and viewers who grew to love her on "Bling Empire."