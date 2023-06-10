Eva Mendes Has Regrets About Her On-Screen Kiss With Johnny Depp (Spoiler: The Reason Isn't Shady)

They say never kiss and tell, but Eva Mendes is ready to share all the deets about her peck with "Pirates of the Caribbean" star Johnny Depp. Mendes is a certified expert when it comes to on-screen kisses. The "Hitch" actor has smooched with some of the most well-known men in the industry, from Will Smith, Nicholas Cage, and Will Ferrell, to many more.

Of course, not all of Mendes' on-screen romances have come easy. She once revealed to Oprah how nervous she was to kiss Smith. Her nervousness led her to eat her favorite comfort food, which just so happened to include tuna, onions, and smashed-up Doritos. While it's not exactly what one should eat before kissing, it didn't seem to affect the on-screen smooch. When asked about the kiss, Smith shared that his "Hitch" co-star was "absolutely wonderful." Still, Mendes continues to get nervous about any intimate scene and has called them "nerve-wracking," per OK! If you think about it, it is incredibly awkward to kiss someone you barely know, especially when that person is famous!

Still, it's surprising that Mendes gets nervous about on-screen kisses. And if you thought that her nervousness peaked when she kissed Smith, her fear was 10 times worse when she had to kiss Depp. And it turns out the actor actually regrets her kiss with Depp, but not for the reasons you may think.