Whatever Happened To Akon?

Senegalese-American Akon was one of the most inescapable R&B stars of the '00s. He racked up more than a dozen hits on Billboard's Hot 100 — including two number ones and the helium-voiced "Lonely" — picked up five nominations at the Grammy Awards and was courted by everyone from Gwen Stefani and Wyclef Jean to 50 Cent and Eminem.

The man born Aliaune Damala Bouga Time Puru Nacka Lu Lu Lu Badara Akon Thiam also produced songs for megastars Whitney Houston, Lionel Richie and Michael Jackson, formed the Kon Live record label which helped to launch the career of Lady Gaga and even founded his own Konvict Apparel clothing line.

But take a quick look at his discography and you'll notice that Akon hasn't enjoyed chart success since David Guetta collaboration "Play Hard" in 2013. And you have to go back to 2010 for his last solo hit. So how has the once-ubiquitous singer fallen out of favor? And what's he been up to over the last decade? From body doubles and bold new looks to controversial comments and city-building plans (yes, you read that right), here's a look at Akon's remarkable recent life story.