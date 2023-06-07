The Death Of Brazilian Singer Astrud Gilberto

Astrud Gilberto, the Brazilian singer best known for her global hit track "The Girl from Ipanema," has died at the age of 83. Taking to Instagram on June 6, Astrud's granddaughter, Sofia Gilberto confirmed the news in a heartbreaking post featuring a montage of the late singer. "Life is beautiful, as the music says, but I come to bring the sad news that my grandmother became a star today and is next to my grandfather John Gilberto," Sofia wrote in the caption, originally typed in Portuguese. In the tribute, Sofia paid homage to Astrud's international success, noting that she would always be remembered for popularizing the Bossa Nova genre. "Astrud will be forever in our hearts and in this moment we have to celebrate Astrud," she concluded.

Frequent musical collaborator Paul Ricci announced her death, by the request of her family, in a somber Facebook post. "She was an important part of ALL that is Brazilian music in the world and she changed many lives with her energy. RIP from the 'chief' as she called me," Ricci wrote in his tribute. As the Latin music industry continues to mourn Astrud, there is no telling that she has left behind a lasting legacy that will live on in the hearts of many.