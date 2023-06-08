Pat Robertson, The 700 Club Host, Dead At 93
Pat Robertson, the controversial televangelist who publicly breached the gap between politics and religion, has died at age 93. According to AP, Pat's death was announced on June 8 by Christian Broadcasting Network, the media company he founded in 1960. No cause of death was disclosed to the public at the time of the announcement.
Born in March 1930 to Gladys Churchill and Absalom Robertson, Pat Christian's journey took off after a 1956 meeting with Cornelius Vanderbreggen, a renowned bible scholar. "It was as if I had walked through a curtain, which had separated me from God," Robertson later wrote of his introduction to Christianity, according to Politico. In the subsequent years, Pat continued to refine his faith, eventually enrolling in a theology school to learn more about Jesus Christ.
In 1966, six years after the Christian Broadcasting Network was founded, Pat began hosting "The 700 Club," a program that propelled him to national and international prominence. After nearly six decades of active involvement with the show, Pat announced his retirement from hosting duties in 2021. "Today's show will be my final as host of 'The 700 Club,'" he said announced during an October 2021 episode of the show. "I thank God for everyone that's been involved. And I want to thank all of you." After his exit, Pat's son Gordon Robertson took over as full-time host.
Pat Robertson held many controversial beliefs
Though a pioneer in his own right, Pat Robertson was equally as controversial as he was legendary. Throughout the course of his career as a televangelist, Robertson faced heavy criticism for his beliefs and views on social problems. For Instance, in 1992, Robertson condemned the feminist movement, describing it as a ploy to break up the family unit. "It is about a socialist, anti-family political movement that encourages women to leave their husbands, kill their children, practice witchcraft, destroy capitalism, and become lesbians," he wrote in the letter, per The New York Times.
Politically, Robertson was a conservative who often voiced support for Republican politicians including Donald Trump. Ahead of the 2020 presidential election, Robertson publicly prayed for Trump's victory at the polls, while implying that campaigning against the former president would be seen as a rebellion against God. "I think, somehow, the Lord's plan is being put in place for America and these people are not only revolting against Trump, they're revolting against what God's plan is for America," he claimed at the time.
Regardless of his many controversial stances, however, Robertson, who also founded Regent University, will always be remembered as a prominent figure in the Christian community. "Dr. Robertson was a globally-renowned leader, broadcaster and –- most importantly -– a faithful servant of God who dedicated his life to glorifying the Lord and sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ," William L. Hathaway, a top official at Regent University said in a statement, according to CNN.