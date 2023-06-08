Pat Robertson, The 700 Club Host, Dead At 93

Pat Robertson, the controversial televangelist who publicly breached the gap between politics and religion, has died at age 93. According to AP, Pat's death was announced on June 8 by Christian Broadcasting Network, the media company he founded in 1960. No cause of death was disclosed to the public at the time of the announcement.

Born in March 1930 to Gladys Churchill and Absalom Robertson, Pat Christian's journey took off after a 1956 meeting with Cornelius Vanderbreggen, a renowned bible scholar. "It was as if I had walked through a curtain, which had separated me from God," Robertson later wrote of his introduction to Christianity, according to Politico. In the subsequent years, Pat continued to refine his faith, eventually enrolling in a theology school to learn more about Jesus Christ.

In 1966, six years after the Christian Broadcasting Network was founded, Pat began hosting "The 700 Club," a program that propelled him to national and international prominence. After nearly six decades of active involvement with the show, Pat announced his retirement from hosting duties in 2021. "Today's show will be my final as host of 'The 700 Club,'" he said announced during an October 2021 episode of the show. "I thank God for everyone that's been involved. And I want to thank all of you." After his exit, Pat's son Gordon Robertson took over as full-time host.