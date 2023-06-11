A Look At Blippi Actor Stevin John's Relationship With Fiancee Alyssa Ingham
If you're a parent of young kids, chances are you are very familiar with "Blippi." The popular YouTube show that starred Stevin John as the enthusiastic orange and blue-clad character named Blippi began in 2014 and now boasts over 17 million subscribers. John came up with the idea for the show after seeing his then 2-year-old nephew watching YouTube videos about tractors. "The videos were just background music and B-roll [supplemental] footage. It got me thinking ... why don't I create a show for kids like my nephew who love things like tractors, construction vehicles, fire trucks, garbage trucks, animals, and so on, while incorporating learning into it," he told Studio Fun International.
In 2021, John made the decision to step away from "Blippi" and he was replaced by Clayton Grimm. The timing aligned with his announcement that he was expecting a baby with his fiancee Alyssa Ingham and the two now share a life with a future "Blippi" fan.
Stevin John's proposal to Alyssa Ingham was romantic
Forget about long walks on the beach — Stevin John set the bar high with a sunset seaside proposal. On August 1, 2021, the "Blippi" creator shared the exciting news that he and his girlfriend Alyssa Ingham were engaged. "I got upgraded from boyfriend to fiancé! @alyssaingham I'm so excited to spend the rest of my life with you!" he gushed on Instagram while sharing a series of photos of the proposal.
It appears they first started dating years ago, as Ingham wrote. "2015-forever. I love you @stevinwjohn," while posting the same engagement pics. On December 19, 2015, she went Instagram official with John. "Just a couple of snow angels," she captioned, sharing a sweet pic of the two playing in the snow. When a fan asked how she and John met, Ingham revealed, "I worked at a coffee shop in college stevin lived next door to it and would come in often." It's unclear when she found out he was Blippi, but his character is sure to come in handy when it comes time to entertaining their son.
Stevin John and Alyssa Ingham welcomed their son Lochlan
Just shy of three months after their engagement, Stevin John and Alyssa Ingham announced they were going to be parents. "We are so excited to meet you!" Ingham declared while posing with John and a sonogram picture. "I'm going to be a Dad! @alyssaingham and I so excited!!! Parenthood coming 2022!" John wrote in his own Instagram post. The two welcomed their son Lochlan David John on March 9, 2022. "Your mother and I love you so much! Welcome to the world!" John shared.
These days, it's all about being hands-on parents, but John finds time to balance work and family life. When Lochlan was two months old, he got to meet his father as Blippi. In a May 2022 Instagram post, John dressed up as the character while holding his baby and revealed, "Mommy and Lochlan came to visit me at work! BTS of the Blippi set we were filming on." It seems as if the YouTube star is getting ready to resume his career after fatherhood. In January, he shared a behind-the-scenes video of himself filming "Blippi" in Brazil. "So a team of us from the USA flew to Brazil and knocked out a bunch of solo Blippi videos of me getting to do some super fun things!" John wrote. With a one-year-old son and a wedding to plan with Ingham, it looks like John has his hands full, but fans and parents will be relieved to see their beloved character back on the small screen.