A Look At Blippi Actor Stevin John's Relationship With Fiancee Alyssa Ingham

Just shy of three months after their engagement, Stevin John and Alyssa Ingham announced they were going to be parents. "We are so excited to meet you!" Ingham declared while posing with John and a sonogram picture. "I'm going to be a Dad! @alyssaingham and I so excited!!! Parenthood coming 2022!" John wrote in his own Instagram post. The two welcomed their son Lochlan David John on March 9, 2022. "Your mother and I love you so much! Welcome to the world!" John shared.

These days, it's all about being hands-on parents, but John finds time to balance work and family life. When Lochlan was two months old, he got to meet his father as Blippi. In a May 2022 Instagram post, John dressed up as the character while holding his baby and revealed, "Mommy and Lochlan came to visit me at work! BTS of the Blippi set we were filming on." It seems as if the YouTube star is getting ready to resume his career after fatherhood. In January, he shared a behind-the-scenes video of himself filming "Blippi" in Brazil. "So a team of us from the USA flew to Brazil and knocked out a bunch of solo Blippi videos of me getting to do some super fun things!" John wrote. With a one-year-old son and a wedding to plan with Ingham, it looks like John has his hands full, but fans and parents will be relieved to see their beloved character back on the small screen.