Why Did Luann De Lesseps And Ex-Boyfriend Jacques Azoulay Really Split?

"The Real Housewives of New York City" fans may remember Luann de Lesseps' relationship on the show with her then-boyfriend Jacques Azoulay. While their relationship wasn't as dramatic as her marriage to Tom D'Agostino, there were still some shady moments between the two. During Season 5, the cast went on a group trip to St. Barts, where de Lesseps met a Johnny Depp lookalike dressed as a pirate. She later brought him back to the house, but was caught in a conversation with a friend advising her not to spill the beans. The "Money Can't Buy You Class" singer adamantly denied anything happened between her and the pirate, and it seemed as if she and Azoulay got over the hump.

In 2013, de Lesseps and Azoulay broke up after three years together. "They are at different points in their life now and have mutually agreed it is best. Luann is upset, but it's amicable and they remain friends. Jacques has been a wonderful part of her life," the "RHONY" star's rep told Us Weekly. While fans suspected the breakup was due to the cheating rumor, de Lesseps revealed the true reason for the split.