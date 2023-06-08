What We Know About Todd Chrisley's Mom Nanny Faye's Health Issues

It's no secret that it's been a rough year for the entire Chrisley family. Back in January 2023, the reality television stars reported to prison to serve out their 12 and 7 year-sentences, respectively, for white-collar crimes, including tax evasion and fraud.

In the wake of the aftermath, the couple left not only their five children and two grandchildren but also Todd's elderly mother, Faye Chrisley, to fend for themselves. "My heart is broke," the 79-year-old matriarch lovingly known as Nanny Faye confessed during an appearance on Lindsie Chrisley's podcast, "The Southern Tea." She added, "I don't know that I have been this broken in many days, but I have to ask God to give me strength and courage to get through it because not everybody is treated [with] justice, not everything is fair."

Sadly, aside from Todd and Julie's legal problems and subsequent prison stay, Nanny Faye is fighting a long, uphill battle all her own with her health.