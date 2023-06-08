What We Know About Todd Chrisley's Mom Nanny Faye's Health Issues
It's no secret that it's been a rough year for the entire Chrisley family. Back in January 2023, the reality television stars reported to prison to serve out their 12 and 7 year-sentences, respectively, for white-collar crimes, including tax evasion and fraud.
In the wake of the aftermath, the couple left not only their five children and two grandchildren but also Todd's elderly mother, Faye Chrisley, to fend for themselves. "My heart is broke," the 79-year-old matriarch lovingly known as Nanny Faye confessed during an appearance on Lindsie Chrisley's podcast, "The Southern Tea." She added, "I don't know that I have been this broken in many days, but I have to ask God to give me strength and courage to get through it because not everybody is treated [with] justice, not everything is fair."
Sadly, aside from Todd and Julie's legal problems and subsequent prison stay, Nanny Faye is fighting a long, uphill battle all her own with her health.
Nanny Faye has bladder cancer
During a June 2022 episode of Todd Chrisley's podcast, "Chrisley Confessions," Todd announced that his mother, Faye Chrisley, aka Nanny Faye, had been diagnosed with bladder cancer back in the fall of 2021 and was currently undergoing treatment. "I would ask that people respect that she is 77 years old and that she is in a battle for her life," he pleaded. "I pray every day, multiple times a day, that God keeps a healing hand on her. Everyone goes through trials and we are no different than anyone else."
But make no mistake. Not even cancer could deter Nanny Faye from visiting her son once he reported to prison. In January 2023, Todd's eldest daughter, Lindsie Chrisley, revealed on an episode of her "Southern Tea" podcast that she and Faye had traveled together to visit Todd at the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida. "I did a little road trip this weekend with my Nanny. This is like no offense to any person that's old... but I tell you it's a freaking job dealing with an elderly person," Lindsie divulged about the antics that ensued during the trip with her paternal grandmother.
But how is Nanny Faye doing now?
Nanny Faye feels great amid her cancer diagnosis
In February 2023, Faye Chrisley, better known as Nanny Faye, appeared on an episode of Savannah Chrisley's podcast, "Unlocked," and revealed that she was doing A-okay amid her battle with bladder cancer. "I'm great," she declared. "The world doesn't always give you a good deck of cards to play with so you play with them the best you can. You get up, brush yourself off and keep going," she explained. "I'm early to bed, early to rise. It makes you healthy, wealthy, and wise." It appears, however, that Nanny Faye could still carve out some space in her self-care routine for one of her favorite past times. "She would get her chemo treatment, the next day she would be down for the count, and then after that, she'd be in the car on the way to the casino," Savannah noted.
Still, Nanny Faye admitted that it has been "real hard" to continue the treatments while Todd and Julie Chrisley are away. "There wasn't one treatment [for my bladder cancer] where my precious daughter-in-law wasn't with me — not one time," Nanny Faye recalled. "Through it all, she's been with me."
Get well soon, Nanny Faye!