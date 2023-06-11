What Is The Age Gap Between Ellen DeGeneres And Portia De Rossi?

Despite a rather large age difference, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have a rare kind of relationship in Hollywood — a lasting one. The two met briefly in 2000, and while they didn't initially hit it off, de Rossi knew in her heart that the comedian was the one for her.

"We actually met socially, and I just felt that immediate draw," the "Arrested Development" star told "The Oprah Winfrey Show" back in 2009, a year after they tied the knot. For de Rossi, it was love at first sight, but she didn't do anything about it because she wasn't "living as an openly gay person" at the time. They crossed paths again four years later, and at the time, de Rossi could no longer contain what she felt. "It was like an arrow was shot through my heart," she recalled. "I felt weak at the knees, and I was overwhelmed with how I felt."

Speaking with The Advocate, de Rossi shared that her feelings eventually conquered her fears, and she no longer wanted to hide them. "My feelings for her overrode all of my fear about being out as a lesbian," she explained. "I had to be with her, and I just figured I'd deal with the other stuff later." Decades later, the two are still going strong, even though they have a significant age difference. In case you didn't know, DeGeneres is over a decade de Rossi's senior.