What Is The Age Gap Between Ellen DeGeneres And Portia De Rossi?
Despite a rather large age difference, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have a rare kind of relationship in Hollywood — a lasting one. The two met briefly in 2000, and while they didn't initially hit it off, de Rossi knew in her heart that the comedian was the one for her.
"We actually met socially, and I just felt that immediate draw," the "Arrested Development" star told "The Oprah Winfrey Show" back in 2009, a year after they tied the knot. For de Rossi, it was love at first sight, but she didn't do anything about it because she wasn't "living as an openly gay person" at the time. They crossed paths again four years later, and at the time, de Rossi could no longer contain what she felt. "It was like an arrow was shot through my heart," she recalled. "I felt weak at the knees, and I was overwhelmed with how I felt."
Speaking with The Advocate, de Rossi shared that her feelings eventually conquered her fears, and she no longer wanted to hide them. "My feelings for her overrode all of my fear about being out as a lesbian," she explained. "I had to be with her, and I just figured I'd deal with the other stuff later." Decades later, the two are still going strong, even though they have a significant age difference. In case you didn't know, DeGeneres is over a decade de Rossi's senior.
Ellen DeGeneres is 15 years older than Portia de Rossi
Age is just a number for Ellen DeGeneres, 65, and Portia de Rossi, 50. Their age gap never got in the way of their relationship, save for when they discussed the possibility of having kids. "That's the only time I think about age; I think we should do it soon," the host told People in 2005. "Poor kid, 'Mama's going to break her hip again if you don't move those toys!' When I'm around babies, I just melt. [But] it's a big responsibility."
99% of the time, though, DeGeneres admits that "I forget how old I am." And it's because she believes she and de Rossi are written in the stars. "It's the first time that I've known in every cell of my being that I'm with somebody for the rest of my life," she gushed.
While they didn't end up having kids, even if they "thought about it," they're content being loving aunties to their nieces, nephews, and godchildren. Oh, and they're mothers to their furry babies, too. Speaking with AOL in 2009, DeGeneres clarified that they no longer planned to have children because it requires a hefty commitment. "No, I don't think we're going to have kids," she said (via Parade). "We have animals and we love them. They don't talk back, and they don't explore their vocal chords out in public."
Inside Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's marriage
Unlike many celebrity couples before and after them, Ellen DeGeneres and Porta de Rossi's marriage is rarely questioned because they genuinely seem content with their life together. According to de Rossi, it's because their fondness for one another is ever-present. "We're just really good friends, and we talk about everything, and we never, ever, lie to each other, like not even the tiniest lies, and she's the only person I want to hang out with," she told ET. "She is my best friend, and I just want to be with her all the time."
Of course, DeGeneres feels the same way about her wife. Marriage comes easy to them because they don't even have to try. "We don't really need to make it work. We just found the right person. It's corny, but she's my soul mate," she gushed to E! News. "She's my everything to me and I don't know what I'd do without her." And if people brand them as boring for never instigating divorce rumors, then so be it. "We really don't almost break up," DeGeneres said on "The Howard Stern Show," adding, "We don't fight, we're madly in love, and I guess it's boring."