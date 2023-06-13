What We Know About Dean Cain's Political Views

Dean Cain isn't afraid to discuss politics. "I”m quite active politically," he said on C-SPAN's "Washington Journal" in 2018. "I speak quite often about issues ... I'll talk politics anytime." In fact, the "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman" star hinted in the past that he might consider running for Congress. "At some point in time, at a later date, it would be interesting, perhaps. Yes," he said at a May 2014 White House Correspondents' Dinner. Back then, Cain was interested in representing California's 33rd district, which includes Malibu — where he was raised.

The following year, he indicated he was actually serious. In May 2015, Cain offered insight into what sparked his interest in pursuing a political career. "Nobody wants to get into politics because it's ugly and it's dirty and it's disgusting. And good people run away from it because it's a joke," he told TMZ. "And, I guess, maybe that's why I'm going to have to get into it soon enough." More recently, Cain once again teased that he might not be kidding.

In 2021, Cain suggested he would consider running for governor of California in the event his preferred candidate lost the election. "If not, I'm throwing in the bullpen," he tweeted in response to a fan who said he "make[s] politics look good." Cain might be politically active, but his beliefs have gone from one side of the spectrum to the other — and some of his views have been labeled as contradictory.