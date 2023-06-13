What We Know About Dean Cain's Political Views
Dean Cain isn't afraid to discuss politics. "I”m quite active politically," he said on C-SPAN's "Washington Journal" in 2018. "I speak quite often about issues ... I'll talk politics anytime." In fact, the "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman" star hinted in the past that he might consider running for Congress. "At some point in time, at a later date, it would be interesting, perhaps. Yes," he said at a May 2014 White House Correspondents' Dinner. Back then, Cain was interested in representing California's 33rd district, which includes Malibu — where he was raised.
The following year, he indicated he was actually serious. In May 2015, Cain offered insight into what sparked his interest in pursuing a political career. "Nobody wants to get into politics because it's ugly and it's dirty and it's disgusting. And good people run away from it because it's a joke," he told TMZ. "And, I guess, maybe that's why I'm going to have to get into it soon enough." More recently, Cain once again teased that he might not be kidding.
In 2021, Cain suggested he would consider running for governor of California in the event his preferred candidate lost the election. "If not, I'm throwing in the bullpen," he tweeted in response to a fan who said he "make[s] politics look good." Cain might be politically active, but his beliefs have gone from one side of the spectrum to the other — and some of his views have been labeled as contradictory.
Dean Cain's political preferences continue to fluctuate
Throughout the '90s, Dean Cain voted blue, helping elect Bill Clinton in 1992 and in 1996, he revealed on Twitter in 2020. In the same tweet, he also indicated he voted for Al Gore in the 2000 presidential election. While the gif that accompanied his post suggests he regrets voting for both men, Cain has been more explicit about his disappointment with the latter. "I would definitely take that vote back," he told The Washington Post in 2019.
The following decade and a half was marked by an affinity for Republican candidates. In 2008, he endorsed John McCain, even though he initially supported Barack Obama. "I loved his enthusiasm. I loved his ability to speak, his character ... And then I started getting into issues. And that's what made me switch to John McCain," Cain said on CNN's "Larry King Live." He continued to vote red in the following elections, supporting Mitt Romney during his 2012 run. Sharing another gif on Twitter, Cain appears to also regret that vote.
In 2016, Cain voted for Donald Trump, support he carried over to the following election in 2020. However, Cain contends he doesn't think the Republican Party represents him, choosing to identify as an independent instead. "I don't ever vote party lines ... I vote candidates and I vote issues," he told The Washington Post. In May 2018, he concretized his conservative tendencies by becoming a board member of the National Rifle Association.
Dean Cain supports liberal social causes
Dean Cain's motivation for voting Republican in the past several elections has been their approach to fiscal, economic and national security policies. But when it comes to social issues, Cain's views align more closely with the Democratic side. "The truth is, I am conservative but socially, I'm very liberal," he told The Hollywood Reporter. The "Smallville" actor said he supports equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community. But his assertions have been met with criticism.
In September 2018, Cain attended an event hosted by the Family Research Council, an organization known for its attacks on the community and for which it has been categorized as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. In a Twitter thread with GLAAD, Cain defended his appearance, arguing he was there to promote the film "Gosnell." Further down, he tweeted: "I fully support gay rights. Always have. Always will. Spin any narrative you like, for whatever reason you like — won't change my support for gay rights."
Cain also supports a woman's right to choose. "I'm pro-choice up until viability of the fetus, which is at 24 weeks," he said on the "Washington Journal." The actor explained he is personally against it but believes it has no place on the books. "I wouldn't want to legislate what someone has do to do until the viability of the fetus," he explained. Cain is also in favor of pro-marijuana laws. "I would legalize marijuana in a heartbeat," he told The Washington Post.