The Serious Medical Condition That Danny Bonaduce Lives With

Danny Bonaduce has been in the public eye since he was a child. After playing David Cassidy's bass-playing brother on "The Partridge Family" in the early 1970s, he went on to appear in everything from "CHiPs" to the movie "Corvette Summer." He also tried his hand at a boxing career and became a talk show host with a short-lived self-titled chatfest. But Bonaduce didn't stop talking; he found later success as a radio host, most recently at a classic rock station in Seattle.

But in April 2022, Bonaduce's radio career came to a screeching halt when he began to have medical problems from a mystery ailment that affected his ability to walk and speak. He shared the news with fans via an Instagram post, revealing he would be taking a temporary medical leave of absence from work. The 63-year-old actor also shared that he didn't know what his condition was, but he was pictured standing with a cane. "I need some time to focus on my health right now," he told fans in 2022. "Charlie Chaplin, Willy Wonka, Danny Bonaduce. I've joined the club of cool guys with canes," he added.

The following month, Bonaduce's sister, Celia, teased more details in a Facebook post that he shared on Twitter. "We are not being coy when we say this is a 'mystery illness,'" Celia wrote. "In layman's terms, his balance sucks– super sucks." She also confirmed, "All the great medical minds of Seattle are at work trying to solve this conundrum."