Silvio Berlusconi, Italy's Scandalous Ex-Prime Minister, Dead At 86

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who served the nation in four different governments, has died at San Raffaele Hospital, Milan. He was 86. While the cause of death is yet to be announced, NPR reports that Berlusconi's demise comes just a week after his hospitalization for chronic leukemia — a diagnosis that gained public attention in April. According to CNN, Berlusconi's hospitalization was initially planned as a medical check-up, during which he was scheduled to undergo further examinations.

Back in April, Berlusconi was admitted to the hospital's intensive unit, where he was treated for pneumonia caused by leukemia. "President Silvio Berlusconi is currently hospitalized in intensive care for the treatment of a lung infection," the hospital said in a statement obtained by CNN. However, the hospital also disclosed that the politician's leukemia was classified as non-acute, and it was determined that he had been living with the disease for a long time before its detection. More to come...