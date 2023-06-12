Russell Armstrong Was No Fan Of RHOBH Before His Death

According to Russell Armstrong's ex-wife Barbara Armstrong, he was worried about his reputation after "RHOBH" Season 2. "He said, 'Barbara, they're going to crucify me,'" she told Inside Edition. Just two days before his death, she claimed that he e-mailed her, "I'm getting destroyed. Help!" Russell's former wife of two years revealed, "I started crying when I read it and he was very worried about how they were going to portray him on the show." Barbara also insisted that Taylor Armstrong's abuse claims were highly exaggerated and when asked if Russell was abusive, she stated, "Not to the extent that she is claiming, absolutely not. I'm repulsed by it."

After Russell's death, Barbara had no qualms about sharing her dislike for Taylor. "I don't care for her at all. I think she's the reason for this. She's not who she says she is and I told him to please be careful with this woman ... I warned him! She's bad news and she drove him into this," she told Radar. Despite Russell's cry for help, she didn't believe the show drove him to suicide. "I think Taylor drove him into financial stress and it just ruined him," Barbara declared.

