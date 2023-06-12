Russell Armstrong Was No Fan Of RHOBH Before His Death
This article contains mention of suicide and domestic violence.
When "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" launched, viewers naturally expected to see the cast members' glam and opulent lives — and they weren't disappointed. Season 1 showed us mansion after mansion, as well as a tea party that was thrown by Taylor Armstrong for her daughter Kennedy that cost over $50,000. However, we eventually learned that her life with her now-late-husband Russell Armstrong wasn't as picture-perfect as it seemed. During Season 2, fellow housewife Camille Grammer shockingly revealed that Russell was physically abusive toward Taylor.
In July 2011, Taylor filed for divorce from Russell after almost six years of marriage. "I felt like I was dying inside. Now, there's some sense of peace," the reality star told People at the time. The following August, TMZ reported that Russell had died by apparent suicide. His lawyer, Ronald Richards, hinted that the pressures of being on "RHOBH" and the way he was portrayed had a negative impact on him. "Anytime you have one spouse become famous and the other one stays the same, it creates problems," he shared with E! News. After his death, Russell's echoed Richards' words and opened up about he really felt about being in the spotlight.
Russell Armstrong blamed RHOBH for the demise of his marriage with Taylor
Russell Armstrong's death was shocking to all, including his sister Laurie Kelsoe. "None of us believe he was capable of taking his own life. None of this makes sense. He was full of life and never showed any signs of being suicidal," she stated, per Hollywood Life. Sharing that he was "devastated" over his divorce from Taylor Armstrong, Kelsoe added, "Everything between him and Taylor changed when she was chosen to be on the show. Yes, they had their problems like any other married couple but the show always edited the footage to make it seem like he was this terrible person. He was always trying to better himself and make amends." While Russell's sister admitted he had "anger issues," she believed that being on "RHOBH" added stress to him and his marriage with Taylor.
Russell's business partner, John Indelicato, revealed that his portrayal on the show "really bothered him," per Us Weekly. "He thought [the show] had a real negative effect on their marriage. It was like the straw that broke the camel's back," Indelicato expressed. "He loved his family ... He was not the bad guy that Bravo made him out to be. He was a good guy. He was a good loving man." Although Russell didn't leave a suicide note, his ex-wife later revealed that he cried out to her for help just days before his death.
Russell Armstrong claimed he was getting destroyed from being on RHOBH
According to Russell Armstrong's ex-wife Barbara Armstrong, he was worried about his reputation after "RHOBH" Season 2. "He said, 'Barbara, they're going to crucify me,'" she told Inside Edition. Just two days before his death, she claimed that he e-mailed her, "I'm getting destroyed. Help!" Russell's former wife of two years revealed, "I started crying when I read it and he was very worried about how they were going to portray him on the show." Barbara also insisted that Taylor Armstrong's abuse claims were highly exaggerated and when asked if Russell was abusive, she stated, "Not to the extent that she is claiming, absolutely not. I'm repulsed by it."
After Russell's death, Barbara had no qualms about sharing her dislike for Taylor. "I don't care for her at all. I think she's the reason for this. She's not who she says she is and I told him to please be careful with this woman ... I warned him! She's bad news and she drove him into this," she told Radar. Despite Russell's cry for help, she didn't believe the show drove him to suicide. "I think Taylor drove him into financial stress and it just ruined him," Barbara declared.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support on their website. If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255).