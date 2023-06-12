Rod Stewart's Unlikely Friendship With Donald Trump Turned Rocky

Before his controversial presidential run, Donald Trump had a lot of friends in the entertainment industry. One of which happened to include Rod Stewart. The "Da Ya Think I'm Sexy" singer has been friends with the former president for years. Initially, their friendship started strong, and it seemed as though nothing could come between the two.

In 2012, Rod Stewart and his wife, Penny Lancaster-Stewart joined the Trumps in a New Year's Eve celebration at his famous Mar-a-Lago estate, per The Palm Beach Post. Although the Grammy winner would probably not want to be caught at this property any time soon with the latest scandal of Trump obtaining classified documents at the estate. Still, this was long before the former president had anything to do with politics, and Trump seemed to have a mutual respect for the musician. In 2015, Trump tweeted his support for the singer's album as he wrote, "Rod, album is great!" The two were close with one another and even as the businessman began his presidential run in 2015, Stewart remained loyal to his friend.

Although he didn't want to talk about Trump's campaign, he reiterated that he and the then-presidential candidate were friends. He told Billboard, "I have strong political beliefs, and I don't want to get into it. Donald Trump happens to be a friend of mine." But as Trump became more controversial, Stewart took a step back from the former president and has since had a rocky relationship with him.