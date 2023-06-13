RHONY: What Happened To Bethenny Frankel's Ex Dennis Shields?

These days "Real Housewives of New York City" star Bethenny Frankel couldn't be more grateful for her enduring love story with fiancé Paul Bernon. Not so long ago, however, Frankel was in a tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship with banker Dennis Shields. Per People, Frankel and Shields started dating in 2016, albeit they had been friends for over two decades. Despite their long history, Frankel and Shields struggled in their romantic relationship, resulting in multiple breakups and makeups during their time together. "Dennis and I have a very independent relationship. Everyone wants us to define what it is, it's not definable," the reality star said in a previous season of RHONY.

During a May 2018 appearance on "The Steve Harvey Show," Frankel also shed more light on the nature of her complicated relationship with Shields. "I've been with someone on and off for years," she told Harvey. "We're trying to really kind of be good partners and be good teammates and I think relationships oddly are — and this sounds cold — but a little bit like business."

Regardless of the struggles they faced in their romantic relationship, Frankel and Shield's lifelong friendship kept them together. So much so that they were both reportedly loved by each other's family. "They had a 27-year friendship before they dated so they picked that up where they left off once they realized they didn't work as a couple," an insider told once People.