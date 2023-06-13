RHONY: What Happened To Bethenny Frankel's Ex Dennis Shields?
These days "Real Housewives of New York City" star Bethenny Frankel couldn't be more grateful for her enduring love story with fiancé Paul Bernon. Not so long ago, however, Frankel was in a tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship with banker Dennis Shields. Per People, Frankel and Shields started dating in 2016, albeit they had been friends for over two decades. Despite their long history, Frankel and Shields struggled in their romantic relationship, resulting in multiple breakups and makeups during their time together. "Dennis and I have a very independent relationship. Everyone wants us to define what it is, it's not definable," the reality star said in a previous season of RHONY.
During a May 2018 appearance on "The Steve Harvey Show," Frankel also shed more light on the nature of her complicated relationship with Shields. "I've been with someone on and off for years," she told Harvey. "We're trying to really kind of be good partners and be good teammates and I think relationships oddly are — and this sounds cold — but a little bit like business."
Regardless of the struggles they faced in their romantic relationship, Frankel and Shield's lifelong friendship kept them together. So much so that they were both reportedly loved by each other's family. "They had a 27-year friendship before they dated so they picked that up where they left off once they realized they didn't work as a couple," an insider told once People.
Dennis Shields was administered Narcan before his death
On August 10, 2018, Dennis Shields was found dead in his Trump Tower apartment. His cause of death has since been ruled as "undetermined" The New York Post reports that Shields had asked his assistant to administer Narcan — an antidote used to reverse opioid overdose — but fell unconscious before the medication kicked in. After failing to revive him, Shields's assistant called first responders who eventually declared him dead at the scene.
However, despite the circumstances surrounding Shields' death, an official cause was never released. A few weeks after his passing, The New York City Medical Examiner's Office revealed that it was unable to perform an autopsy on the late banker due to religious reasons. "An OCME autopsy was not performed in this case due to a religious objection, upheld by law in such instances where no criminality is suspected," Chief Medical Examiner Barbara Sampson told People in a statement. "All we can say is that we did not complete the autopsy so we cannot definitively say what the cause of death is," a spokesperson added.
Shields' death was a huge blow to his family and friends, including his ex-wife Jill. "We are all heartbroken. Dennis was, and will always be, the love of my life," Shields' wife Jill Shields said in a statement to People. "His spirit lives on in our children. Please respect our family's privacy at this time."
Daniel Shields' death left Bethenny Frankel 'heartbroken'
Expectedly, Jill Shields was not the only one devastated by Dennis Shields's death. Bethenny Frankel was distraught. "This is really bad. It's dreadful. She's known him for over 20 years. She's heartbroken," a source close to the reality star told E! News following Dennis's death.
A few days later, Frankel broke her silence with a tribute to Shields. Taking to Instagram, Frankel shared a picture of the former banker and her dog laying on a bed. "Rest In Peace my sweet babies who gave me endless unconditional love," she captioned the post. Through her grief, the "Real Housewives of New York City" star honors Shields' legacy. During the launch of her Skinny Girls Jeans collection in September 2018, Frankel maintained that she still carried him in her heart. "He was a big cheerleader for me. So, he's here with me today," she told E! News. "He would be so proud. I mean, he really, really would." The fourth season of the series "Billions" was also dedicated to Shields, who was a longtime friend of series co-creator Brian Koppelman.
Over the years, Frankel has continued to celebrate Shield's memory, often paying tribute on special days. In honor of his posthumous birthday in February 2020, the reality star shared a photo showing the late banker posing at the beach. "Happy Birthday Dennis....Thinking of you today and every day," she wrote. "You are gone but never will be forgotten. You are missed," she captioned.