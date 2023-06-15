Inside Meghan Markle's Relationship With Her Mother

Years before she was making headlines, Meghan Markle was growing up in Los Angeles with divorced parents. Thomas Markle, a TV lighting director who worked on shows like "Married... With Children," and yoga instructor Doria Ragland were married from 1979 to 1987. But as Markle told Vanity Fair, she stayed close to both of them. "What's so incredible, you know, is that my parents split up when I was two, [but] I never saw them fight," she recalled, explaining that she still went on family vacations with both parents. "My dad would come on Sundays to drop me off, and we'd watch 'Jeopardy!' eating dinner on TV trays, the three of us," the actor added, marveling at how they were "still so close-knit."

She also wrote an essay for Elle about how her parents had taught her how to understand and accept her identity as a mixed-race child. "I was too young at the time to know what it was like for my parents, but I can tell you what it was like for me — how they crafted the world around me to make me feel like I wasn't different but special," Markle wrote, sharing an anecdote about how her dad bought two different sets of dolls so that he could combine the white family and Black family and give her one that looked like her reality.

Keep reading to find out more about the most divisive member of the British royal family and her close relationship with her mother.