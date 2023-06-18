Katie Couric Dated A Much Younger Man After Her First Husband's Death
In 1998, Katie Couric suffered the devastating loss of her first husband, Jay Monahan. The late attorney died of colorectal cancer In January at the age of 42 after being in treatment for nine months. "He gave me the greatest gift of all, two wonderful children. He will live in them. Jay did not go gentle into that good night. He fought and fought and fought," Couric wrote of Monahan, per AP News. During her first appearance on "Today" following her husband's death, Couric told fans, "Words, of course, will never be able to describe how devastating this loss has been for me and my daughters, and all of Jay's family as well." She thanked viewers for the outpouring of support, as well as their contributions to the National Cancer Institute.
Since then, Couric has become an advocate for cancer screening and helped open the Jay Monahan Center for Gastrointestinal Health at the New York-Presbyterian Hospital. The former "Today" co-host continued to advise the public on the importance of getting colonoscopies and even filmed hers live for her show. In fact, years after Monahan's death, her passion for eradicating cancer was what led her to meet her boyfriend many years her junior.
Katie Couric's boyfriend was 17 years younger than her
Nine years after her husband Jay Monahan's death, Katie Couric went public with her boyfriend, Brooks Perlin, whom she met at a cancer research fundraiser. While there was nothing scandalous about her moving on, their relationship made headlines due to their 17-year age difference. At the time, Couric was 50, while Perlin was 33 years old. "The age difference scared her off at first. Perlin is a nice guy," a source close to Couric told People. However, that didn't deter Couric and the insider shared, "He's extremely smart. He's honest. He doesn't play games. He's sweet. Normal. Really grounded. It's a drama-free relationship," adding that Couric is a "very young 50."
The pair went strong for five years before Couric pulled the plug on the relationship. "Brooks [is] a nice guy, but it was inevitable because they had different priorities and perspectives, and their age difference made it a challenge, too. Katie is someone who is incredibly versatile and accessible and in high demand. She's available and back on the market," an unnamed friend of Couric's revealed to Us Weekly. After her breakup with Perlin, Couric moved on with another younger man — and this time, she married him.
Katie Couric's next partner was more age-appropriate for her
Katie Couric found love again in 2012 when she met John Molner through a mutual friend. "We're having a great time. He's really funny and very successful in his own right. In a different line of work. A little more age-appropriate," Couric told USA Today. "He's six [years] younger than I am. But hey, I've got a lot of energy, you know. I need someone who can keep up with me," she laughed. Two years later, the couple got married in an intimate wedding at Couric's East Hampton home. "I really hoped that I would remarry, because if there's a marrying kind, that's me," Couric shared with People.
In 2022, Couric had her own health scare when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Molner lent his support by sharing a touching tribute to his wife on Instagram. "We will get older among this crowd. The water roars and rumbles down. Just you and me — And the road ahead," he wrote, echoing lyrics from the Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers song "You and Me." Thankfully, Couric's cancer was treatable and she underwent a lumpectomy and radiation treatment.
Although she has moved on, Couric still honors Monahan's memory and in 2020, she wrote, "Jay, we love you and miss you every day. On this day, we celebrate what would have been your 64th birthday ... You live on in your girls and in our hearts."