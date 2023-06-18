Katie Couric Dated A Much Younger Man After Her First Husband's Death

In 1998, Katie Couric suffered the devastating loss of her first husband, Jay Monahan. The late attorney died of colorectal cancer In January at the age of 42 after being in treatment for nine months. "He gave me the greatest gift of all, two wonderful children. He will live in them. Jay did not go gentle into that good night. He fought and fought and fought," Couric wrote of Monahan, per AP News. During her first appearance on "Today" following her husband's death, Couric told fans, "Words, of course, will never be able to describe how devastating this loss has been for me and my daughters, and all of Jay's family as well." She thanked viewers for the outpouring of support, as well as their contributions to the National Cancer Institute.

Since then, Couric has become an advocate for cancer screening and helped open the Jay Monahan Center for Gastrointestinal Health at the New York-Presbyterian Hospital. The former "Today" co-host continued to advise the public on the importance of getting colonoscopies and even filmed hers live for her show. In fact, years after Monahan's death, her passion for eradicating cancer was what led her to meet her boyfriend many years her junior.