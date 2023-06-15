Glenda Jackson, Women In Love Star, Dead At 87

Glenda Jackson, an award-winning actor, who also doubled as politician, has died at the age of 87, BBC confirms. A rep for the star announced on June 15 that Jackson "died peacefully at her home in Blackheath, London this morning after a brief illness with her family at her side."

Jackson gained international recognition after starring in 1969's romantic drama, "Women in Love" — a film that earned her the Best Actress award at the 1971 Oscars. Four years later, she received her second Best Actress win at the Academy Awards for her role as Vickie Allessio in Melvin Frank's "A Touch of Glass." Through her decades-long acting career, Jackson racked up many more awards and accolades including Emmys, BAFTA awards, and one Tony Award.

Beyond her successful acting career, Jackson was also an accomplished politician. After retiring from the big screen in 1992, Jackson went on to represent the Labour Party in the elections at the House of Commons. Despite the disparity in acting and politics, Jackson believed there were a few similarities. "All great drama is essentially trying to tell the truth about what we are. All Shakespeare ever asks is, Who are we, what are we, why are we? And I think politics at its best is trying to find out how you do create a society in which there is genuine equality which acknowledges that we are different," she explained in a 2018 interview with Time.

