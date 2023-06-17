All The Cast Members Who Were Fired From 'Below Deck' And What They're Up To Now

Bravo's "Below Deck" series has captivated viewers with the boatloads of drama that is synonymous with life as a yachtie. Thousands of dollars in tip money, stunningly beautiful locations, and attractive carefree co-workers are just some of the reasons to quit your day job and join the yachting industry. It's not always smooth sailing, however, as fans of the docu-series have seen season after season. Factor in 14-hour workdays, guests with impossible expectations, and the pressure to deliver five-star service aboard a moving vessel, and the life of a yachtie doesn't seem like a floating vacation after all. Lucky for us, it serves as great reality television.

As "Below Deck" fans know — not all the crew members that come aboard a luxury yacht for a charter season make it through unscathed. Throughout the decade that "Below Deck" has been on television, viewers have watched several crew members get fired. While these yachties get paid big bucks for their tireless service, many have cracked under pressure. In yachting, there's no room for error. Not only do guests pay thousands of dollars for their three-day charter, but their safety is in the hands of the crew members. Each season, viewers have seen Captain Sandy Yawn and Captain Lee Rosbach call several cast members up to the wheelhouse with bad news. While some have gone on to work on different boats, others have left yachting for good. We're taking a look at all the cast members who were fired from "Below Deck" and what they're up to now.