All The Cast Members Who Were Fired From 'Below Deck' And What They're Up To Now
Bravo's "Below Deck" series has captivated viewers with the boatloads of drama that is synonymous with life as a yachtie. Thousands of dollars in tip money, stunningly beautiful locations, and attractive carefree co-workers are just some of the reasons to quit your day job and join the yachting industry. It's not always smooth sailing, however, as fans of the docu-series have seen season after season. Factor in 14-hour workdays, guests with impossible expectations, and the pressure to deliver five-star service aboard a moving vessel, and the life of a yachtie doesn't seem like a floating vacation after all. Lucky for us, it serves as great reality television.
As "Below Deck" fans know — not all the crew members that come aboard a luxury yacht for a charter season make it through unscathed. Throughout the decade that "Below Deck" has been on television, viewers have watched several crew members get fired. While these yachties get paid big bucks for their tireless service, many have cracked under pressure. In yachting, there's no room for error. Not only do guests pay thousands of dollars for their three-day charter, but their safety is in the hands of the crew members. Each season, viewers have seen Captain Sandy Yawn and Captain Lee Rosbach call several cast members up to the wheelhouse with bad news. While some have gone on to work on different boats, others have left yachting for good. We're taking a look at all the cast members who were fired from "Below Deck" and what they're up to now.
Camille Lamb released new music
Stewardess Camille Lamb caused quite the stir when she debuted on "Below Deck" Season 10. Her outspoken personality and aversion to authority got the best of her while aboard the motor yacht St. David, and Captain Sandy Yawn sent her packing mid-charter season. Lamb had a tumultuous relationship with fellow stewardess Alyssa Humbart, one that boiled over into screaming matches while guests were onboard. In this clip, Yawn had to break up the verbal fight in which Lamb and Humbart cursed at each other and threw insults like "bully" and "manipulator." Ultimately Yawn fired the stewardess, admitting that Lamb was negatively affecting the cohesiveness of the interior department.
Since her time on the show, Lamb has kept busy with her music career. As per her Instagram bio, the Mississippi native was a former contestant on "American Idol" in 2021 and continues pursuing her music passion. She dropped her first two singles, "Bad Girl" and "Cool Like Me" in May 2023. The artist's country-pop vocals are a nod to the Southerner's upbringing in a small town. In addition to her musical pursuits, she also drops exclusive content for subscribers on her Only Fans page.
Despite Lamb's short-lived time on "Below Deck," the yachtie reconnected with Yawn and her girlfriend Leah Shafer in January 2023 during a Florida boat race. Shafer posted a series of Instagram photos of the tree enjoying the afternoon together, writing, "I'm Team Camille all the way!" Yawn commented on the post, writing, "What a nice afternoon."
Magda Ziomek has a successful modeling career
Polish model Magda Ziomek was quite the flirt during her time on Season 1 of "Below Deck Down Under." Flirting with Captain Jason Chambers wasn't enough to save her fate, however, and the stewardess was ultimately let go during charter eight. When Ziomek wasn't distracted by Chambers' good looks, she was balancing her long-distance relationship. When she was supposed to be cleaning cabins or tending to guests, Ziomek was hogging the crew wifi to text her then-boyfriend. In her confessional, the model admitted, "It is sad, but it is like that in yachting. And I love being here, but the same time, it's like I cannot be fully focused on here because there's so much else going on in my life."
As for what Ziomek is up to since yachting, she keeps herself busy as a successful international model. As per her Instagram bio, the yachtie works with several modeling agencies, including companies in Bali, Greece, the United States, Italy, and South Africa. As of the time of writing, the model resides in Greece where she works with several designers. Ziomek donned three looks as she strutted the catwalk during Athens Fashion Week in 2023. As per her Instagram Highlights, the stewardess still dabbles in yachting. She works for International Yacht Company which offers charters in Greece, Monaco, London, and several other locations worldwide. When she's not strutting the runway or tending to guests, the model is jet-setting around the world and posting photos from her trips to the Seychelles, Brazil, and Portugal.
Chef Ryan McKeown started a podcast
Chefs on "Below Deck" often have some of the most captivating personalities. Food being a huge part of a charter service, these cast members have to deliver excellent cuisine under high expectations. While many have left a great impression, many have left the boat early. One of the show's most controversial chefs is non-other than Chef Ryan McKeown of "Below Deck Down Under" Season 1. The Philadelphia native clashed with Chief Stew Aesha Scott almost immediately, and their drama came to a head while preparing for dinner service. After Scott questioned the number of motor yachts he worked on, McKeown replied, "I don't know, how many vacuums have you pushed, how many f–king frying pans did you flip? You stick to vacuums, I'll stick to cooking." Ultimately, after also undermining Captain Jason Chambers's authority, the chef was fired. On the "Another Below Deck Podcast" he revealed, "I gave up after the third charter, man. I was there for fun."
McKeown is having his own kind of fun since his time getting the boot on "Below Deck Down Under." The chef started his own podcast, "Yes Daddy" in June 2022. As of Spring 2022, the chef was living in Miami and working onboard a yacht. "I'm still employed full-time by my same employer, and he gives me a great life. I have a blast," he revealed at the time. "I'm pretty close with them. We have some fun." He also found love with his current girlfriend, artist Shannon Rose.
Tom Pearson is a professional rugby player
Deckhand Tom Pearson left quite the impression during his time aboard Parsifal III in Season 3 of "Below Deck Sailing Yacht." When he wasn't puking after a crew night out or making out with stewardess Ashley Marti, he almost ran the vessel aground. Heavy winds and Pearson's failure to alert Captain Glenn Shephard in time led to the sailing yacht keeling over as the anchor got stuck in shallow water. Shepard fired Pearson after the incident, leaving the deck team a crew member short.
"It had to be done. It was such a grievous thing that he dropped the ball there, he had to go, and we had to just be man down and live with it, you know?" Shephard admitted on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen." As per the deckhand, he told SportsKeeda, "15 minutes before that, there was barely any wind. But, granted. I'm not trying to make any excuse for that...I was on watch. So it is my fault. There's no two ways about it. I should've noticed.'"
Since leaving Parsifal III, Pearson has kept himself busy playing professional rugby. The year 2023 marked the second season Pearson played for London Irish as an openside flanker. The former deckhand has had an impressive rugby career, even being a part of the BUCS Super Rugby Team of the Year during the 2019-2020 season. "The future of this crop of players is very bright and I'm excited to be a part of that," Pearson said post-signing day (per Gallagher Premiership Rugby.)
Delaney Evans is jetsetting around the world with her boyfriend
Stewardess Delaney Evans may have come to the rescue in Season 6 of "Below Deck Mediterranean," but her time onboard was cut short. With Stewardess Lexi Wilson causing more than enough problems, Evans came on board to even out the interior department. Unfortunately for the yachtie, her arrival did less to appease her co-workers. Due to a rule the owner of the motor yacht Lady Michelle put in place, men and women were barred from sharing cabins. Since the only dorm opening was with the male chef, Evans's arrival would lead to crew members rearranging rooms. Ultimately Chief Stew Katie Flood decided it was best that her department finish the season a crew member short, and she let Evans go. "I don't wanna take it personally, but I really have no idea. I really don't know why a chief stew, any chief stew, wouldn't want the free help," Evans said in 2021.
As for what Evans is up to now, the stewardess keeps herself busy traveling the world when she isn't working on yachts. As per her Instagram bio, she splits her time between California and Hawaii. The stewardess told The Daily Dish in 2021 that she works on a Hawaiian sport fishing boat. "But we do day charters, and we also do party charters, and it's a really good fit 'cause, you know, I get to be outside, I get to be on deck, I get to have a lot of guest engagement. I'm learning a new skill, which is fishing, which is wild."
Elizabeth Frankini is still a yachtie
Elizabeth Frankini made her debut in Season 8 of "Below Deck," and the stewardess was devastated when her time on board was cut short. The decision by Chief Stew Francesca Rubi to fire Frankini came after she felt the stewardess lacked a work ethic and didn't respect authority. "She was a huge deflector and didn't respect my position at all. She'd always talk over the top of me," Rubi admitted on the Below Deck After Show.
It didn't help that Frankini involved herself with Deckhand James Hough during the charter season, with their love affair leading to a guest cabin hookup. During the virtual reunion, the two admitted that they should have never entered the guest cabin without permission. "At the end of the day, you both made the decision to go into the guest cabin, which is like, the ultimate no on a super yacht," said Stewardess Ashling Lorger. But despite the backlash, "Below Deck" alum Kate Chastain tweeted, "I seriously can't even count how many times I've slept in a guest cabin."
After leaving behind the motor yacht My Seanna behind, the stewardess didn't say goodbye to yachting for good. As per Instagram, Frankini works with the boat company The Nauti Crew in Fort Lauderdale. When she's not working on boats, Frankini spends her time traveling to picturesque locations. The yachtie took a trip to the Bahamas in April 2023, posting an Instagram photo with the caption, "in my new mermaid era."
Hannah Ferrier started a family
Hannah Ferrier was a "Below Deck Mediterranean" cast member for years before Sandy Yawn fired her during "Season 5." The dramatic decision came after Deckhand Malia White discovered valium in the cabin she shared with Ferrier, along with what looked to be a THC vape pen. White took photos of the items and brought the information to Yawn, who then proceeded to let Ferrier go. Yawn told The Daily Dish that her decision was based on a maritime law that any drugs used by crew members must be documented and regulated by maritime law. "If I didn't address this and something, god forbid, happened, I would be taken to jail, the boat would be incarcerated, and I would lose my license. What she has done is illegal," Yawn admitted.
Ferrier defended the items, admitting on "Watch What Happens Live" that the vape pen contained a CBD cartridge inside, not THC. "It was just really, really disappointing to me," the chief stew told The Daily Dish. "I felt like it got handled really badly." She went on to admit she felt she deserved to have a back-and-forth discussion with Yawn before being let go without a warning.
Although Ferrier was let go in a dramatic "Below Deck" conclusion, she's gone on to start a family following her yachting days. She welcomed her daughter Ava Grace with her partner Josh Roberts in 2020, and the two tied the knot in Australia in 2022. She runs her podcast "Hannah's Podcast," which dishes on all things related to pop culture and Bravo gossip.
Chef Mila Kolomeitseva was spotted in Cannes
When it comes to the chefs on "Below Deck," there is no shortage of drama. The series has seen many chefs walk through the galley doors, oftentimes bringing with them fiery personalities and arrogance. Other times, their food service simply doesn't measure up to whatever they listed on their resume. When it came to Chef Mila Kolomeitseva, her antics on "Below Deck Mediterranean" Season 4 left viewers in shock.
Kolomeitseva caused quite a stir when her sloppy nachos and taco night cuisine led Captain Sandy Yawn to question whether it should be served to guests. "That's what the guests are eating — tacos?" Yawn asked the chef in the clip. Her skills in the kitchen were questioned again when she microwaved steak before serving it at dinner service. "I've never seen a chef put steaks into a microwave," Chief Stew Hannah Ferrier said in the clip. After two charters, Yawn fired Kolomeitseva, despite the chef asking for another chance. "As a human being, I have all the compassion in the world," Yawn said (per People.) "But as a captain, I have to let you go."
As for what the chef's up to nowadays — she keeps a low profile. As of the time of writing, Kolomeitseva does not have public social media pages. The last sighting of her was reportedly in France. A fan tweeted during "Watch What Happens Live" that she saw Kolomeitsava at a bar in Cannes. "She was just chilling there. I asked for a picture, and she got mad. LMAO," Andy Cohen read.
Chandler Brooks dated a fellow Below Deck alum
Bosun Chandler Brooks came onboard Season 6 of "Below Deck" with the intention to lead his deck team aboard My Seanna, but he was ultimately fired by Captain Lee Rosboch. Amidst mounting tensions with him and his deck team, Brooks also came under fire for sloppy details on deck. "I'm checking you, and you're missing a lot of stuff, which means you're not checking them — which is your job," Rosbach says to Brooks during Season 6 Episode 6. The decision to let go of Brooks was made after Rosbach says the bosun was treating his deckhands unfairly, and failing to create cohesion with his crew. "It's kind of a feeling you get, you just know things are not getting better," Rosbach said.
Since leaving My Seanna, Brooks found love with a fellow "Below Deck" alumni. The bosun started dating Jamie Jason of "Below Deck Mediterranean" in 2018. Jason gushed about her boyfriend in a since-removed Instagram post in 2020 (per Us Weekly), writing, "I know that it's only been two years, but it feels much longer than that. We have been through so much together. All our experiences have forced us to grow up and realize things about life and love that we never would have if our relationship was smooth sailing." As of the time of writing, the two yachties don't have public social media pages and it's unclear whether or not they are still together.
Peter Hunziker issued a public apology for a racist post
Peter Hunziker may not have been let go during his time as a deckhand in Season 5 of "Below Deck Mediterranean," but he was fired by Bravo network instead. Hunziker caused a bit of a stir on board The Wellington when he referred to his boss Malia White using the terms "sweetie" or "sweetheart." While he ended up making it through the season, he was edited out of the series after his racist social media post came to light. Hunziker reposted a meme in 2020 showing a naked Black woman in chains.
Bravo announced the news of his firing via Instagram, writing, "Peter Hunziker of 'Below Deck Mediterranean' has been terminated for his racist post. Bravo and 51 Minds are editing the show to minimize his appearance on subsequent episodes." The deckhand issued his own public apology via Instagram (per People.) "A little over 3 months ago someone sent me a meme on social media and I thoughtlessly reposted it," he wrote. "I now realize how painful the imagery and symbolism is and, upon deeper consideration, I realize that the implicit bias that exists in the brief text written in the meme is offensive."
Since the controversy, Hunziker has kept a low profile. As of the time of writing, the deckhand does not have any public social media pages.
Lexi Wilson blasted Below Deck producers
Lexi Wilson was quite the controversial character during her time in "Season 6" of "Below Deck Mediterranean." The stewardess caused drama throughout her time on board with her alcohol-fueled outbursts. Her tension with Chef Matthew Shea boiled over, leading him to order her out of the galley. When she wasn't fighting with Shea, she was fighting with every single other crew member, and she refused to take accountability for her arguments while drinking. After threatening to quit in front of Chief Stew Katie Flood, Captain Sandy Yawn ultimately let Wilson go.
Since her firing, Wilson had a lot to say about "Below Deck" producers following the airing of Season 6. She took to Instagram in a since-deleted post (per Decider) saying that a conversation she had with her mother over the phone that aired was edited unfairly. She claims she was talking to her mother about a friend taking advantage of her financially, and not a crew member, which is what viewers were led to believe.
"These people are the worst in life! That episode is completely edited down and the stories are unrelated to the argument," she wrote. She went on to call out a producer in the comments, writing, "And the nerve of you to message me talking about how you treated me fairly #nadinerajabi when you allowed this to happen." As for her life post "Below Deck Mediterranean," Wilson has gone offline on social media as of the time of writing.