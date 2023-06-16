RHONJ: Here's Who Joe Giudice Really Believes Turned Him In To The FBI

In July 2013, Joe Giudice and his wife, Teresa Giudice, were indicted on 39 counts of fraud and tax charges. The then-married couple decided to take a plea deal in order to serve less time behind bars, and in 2014, they both pleaded guilty. "Today, I took responsibility for a series of mistakes I made several years ago. I have said throughout that I respect the legal process and thus I intend to address the court directly at sentencing," Teresa said in a statement at the time, according to E! News, adding, "I am heartbroken that this is affecting my family—especially my four young daughters."

Joe was sentenced to 41 months behind bars, while Teresa received a sentence of 15 months. The judge overseeing the case allowed Teresa to serve her time before Joe so that one of them could be at home to care for their four kids. In the aftermath, Teresa has pointed fingers at some of her well-known pals, accusing them of going to the feds with information. Back in 2016, Teresa said that she believed that former RHONJ star Caroline Manzo and Jacqueline Laurita had something to do with her and Joe being investigated, People previously reported. Flash forward to 2023, however, and it seems that both Teresa and Joe have new information — and now, Joe thinks he knows who really turned him in to the FBI.