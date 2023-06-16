Ray Lewis III, NFL Star Ray Lewis' Son, Dead At 28

On June 15, tragedy struck former NFL player Ray Lewis as he experienced the heartbreaking loss of his son, Ray Lewis III, has died at the young age of 28.

While specific details surrounding Ray III's death have yet to be revealed, friends and family have begun to pay their last respects. "Really can't believe I'm evening typings this but RIP big brother," his younger brother Rahsaan Lewis wrote on his Instagram Story. "A true angel. I pray you're at peace now because I know how much you [were] really hurting." Ray III's sister Diaymon Lewis also took to Instagram, sharing a touching tribute to her brother. "Brownie, I love [you] with all of my heart," she wrote. "You will always be my first love and truly are the definition of a quintessential brother. To the most genuine and talented person I know, go get your rest baby and I'm glad you're at peace. Fly high baby."

According to People, Ray III followed in his famous father's footsteps. He began playing football at a young age and later attended the University of Miami, where he started his college football career with the Hurricanes. As of now, Ray Lewis has not commented on the tragic loss of his son. More to come...