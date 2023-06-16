Chelsea Handler Brutally Roasts Al Pacino And Robert De Niro Over Recent Baby News

Al Pacino and Robert De Niro are Hollywood's latest dads but Chelsea Handler is definitely not a fan!

In May 2023, TMZ broke the news that Pacino, 82, was expecting a baby with his much younger girlfriend Noor Alfallah. "It's very special," he later admitted, per DailyMail.com. "It always has been. I've got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time. The couple has since welcomed a son named Roman Pacino. While this is Alfallah's first baby, the actor has three older kids from previous relationships.

Similarly, that same month, 79-year-old De Niro revealed that he had become a father of seven after welcoming a new baby with his partner Tiffany Chen. A few days later, while hosting CBS Mornings, Gayle King shed more light on the latest addition to the De Niro family. "I present to you the national TV debut of Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro," Gayle said while revealing a photo of the newborn in a onesie. "She weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces when she was born on April 6 ... Robert De Niro and his partner Tiffany Chen are over the moon about this little girl." The "Goodfellas" star also reportedly said little Gia's conception was planned and made from a lot of love.

Expectedly, both De Niro and Pacino's decision to have more kids at their ages have faced pushback from the public — particularly from Chelsea Handler.