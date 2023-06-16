Chelsea Handler Brutally Roasts Al Pacino And Robert De Niro Over Recent Baby News
Al Pacino and Robert De Niro are Hollywood's latest dads but Chelsea Handler is definitely not a fan!
In May 2023, TMZ broke the news that Pacino, 82, was expecting a baby with his much younger girlfriend Noor Alfallah. "It's very special," he later admitted, per DailyMail.com. "It always has been. I've got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time. The couple has since welcomed a son named Roman Pacino. While this is Alfallah's first baby, the actor has three older kids from previous relationships.
Similarly, that same month, 79-year-old De Niro revealed that he had become a father of seven after welcoming a new baby with his partner Tiffany Chen. A few days later, while hosting CBS Mornings, Gayle King shed more light on the latest addition to the De Niro family. "I present to you the national TV debut of Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro," Gayle said while revealing a photo of the newborn in a onesie. "She weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces when she was born on April 6 ... Robert De Niro and his partner Tiffany Chen are over the moon about this little girl." The "Goodfellas" star also reportedly said little Gia's conception was planned and made from a lot of love.
Expectedly, both De Niro and Pacino's decision to have more kids at their ages have faced pushback from the public — particularly from Chelsea Handler.
Chelsea Handler quips that De Niro and Pacino are part of an 'epidemic'
Taking to Instagram, Chelsea Handler shared a video of herself criticizing famous elderly men who have had babies in recent times. "There's an epidemic sweeping the country and, no, it's not another virus, it's worse. Horny old men who won't stop spreading their seed," she said in the clip. While she started off without mentioning names, the comedian soon took a hit at Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Alec Baldwin, and Elon Musk, all of whom she described as "horny old men" who have 32 kids between them.
More specifically, Handler took a jab at Musk who shares 10 children with three women. He welcomed his most recent child, daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, with Grimes (via surrogate) in December 2021. "Elon Musk clearly isn't as old as [Rupert] Murdoch or De Niro. He's not in his eighties but because of his personality, he may as well be," she quipped. To put an end to the "epidemic," and protect other women from these men, Handler jokingly offered herself up for auction. "Actually, maybe all these old men should put themselves up for auction. After all, they are antiques," she added.
Handler's jab at De Niro and Pacino comes only a few days after revealing she was intimate with a woman while dating her ex-boyfriend Ted Harbert. "I've slept with a woman but I haven't dated a woman," she admitted on Andy Cohen's radio show.