The Paternity Scandal That Rocked Diddy And Kim Porter's Romance
Sean "Diddy" Combs and Kim Porter had a unique relationship that spanned many years before her untimely death in 2018, but their love story was not without its challenges, including a shocking paternity scandal. The former couple had three children together but had their kids at different stages of their on-again, off-again relationship. Porter originally dated the "Mo Money Mo Problems" rapper in the '90s and lived in his apartment until he started dating Jennifer Lopez in 1999. Before splitting, Porter gave birth to their first child — Christian Combs — in 1998. In 2001, the former model came after the rap mogul for additional child support, though both parties kept it amicable during the case. "He's a great father and we're working things out," Porter told the New York Post at the time.
They rekindled their romance in 2003 and had twin daughters, Jessie Combs and D'Lila Combs, together before calling it quits in 2007. Diddy and Porter were on good terms right up until she succumbed to lobar pneumonia, and he had spoken to her only days before she died. "One night I was checking on her, and she was like, 'Puffy, take care of my babies,'" he recalled to Essence in 2019.
Reflecting on their relationship, the "I'll Be Missing You" artist expressed some regrets. "I wasn't being honest, all the way, honest with my love for her," Diddy said on the "Yes, Girl" podcast in 2019. When they were dating, the rapper not only cheated on Porter but had a child with another woman.
Kim Porter caught Sean Combs cheating while she was pregnant
Kim Porter ended her romantic relationship with Sean "Diddy" Combs in 2007 after she found out he had been cheating. She ended things shortly after giving birth to their twin girls. The model was open about the breakup in an interview with Essence at the time. "I wanted to be dramatic. I wanted him to know I wasn't breaking up with him for two weeks-or maybe leaving for two days," she told the outlet in 2007. The interviewer asked if Porter leaving had to do with "rumors" that he had a child with another woman. "Well, that definitely was part of it," she responded.
The situation was a messy one, as Combs had a baby girl with a woman in Atlanta — Sarah Chapman — five months before Porter gave birth to his twins. Porter said she suspected the "Bad Boy For Life" rapper had been unfaithful, but waited to confront him due to her own pregnancy. Eventually, Diddy came clean to Porter about having a child with Chapman, and although they broke up, the two remained on good terms. "Sean and I have this bond, this friendship," Porter said.
Initially, Combs was hesitant to claim Chapman's daughter as his own until the paternity results came back. "Now that it has become clear she is, I will take care of her for the rest of her life," he told the New York Daily News in 2007 (via CBS). Somewhat surprisingly, Combs's relationship with Chapman went back many years.
Sean Combs met the mothers of his children around the same time
When Sean "Diddy" Combs cheated on Kim Porter, it was not with a woman he barely knew. "We've always been friends. I've known him for a long time — 13 years exactly," Sarah Chapman said in a 2007 interview with Sandra Rose (via TMZ). In fact, Chapman was well aware of the "I Need A Girl" artist's relationship with Porter. "It's never been a situation where I'm trying to step on top of [Kim] or I'm trying to be in her position," she added.
In 2017, Combs shed some light on the relationships with the mothers of his children (he also has a child with Misa Hylton). "I met all of them in the same year, so I've known all of them in the same amount of time — but we were friends," the rapper said on "The Wendy Williams Show" when asked about the three mothers. Combs explained that when he was "heartbroken," he would take solace with one of these friends, which led to romance.
The friendship between Combs and Porter remained intact well after their unceremonious breakup. In 2010, the pair celebrated the birthday of their twin girls as a family by going on a vacation together on a yacht in St. Barts. Although the two never married, and there was occasional controversy in their relationship, the former couple remained close until Porter's passing.