The Paternity Scandal That Rocked Diddy And Kim Porter's Romance

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Kim Porter had a unique relationship that spanned many years before her untimely death in 2018, but their love story was not without its challenges, including a shocking paternity scandal. The former couple had three children together but had their kids at different stages of their on-again, off-again relationship. Porter originally dated the "Mo Money Mo Problems" rapper in the '90s and lived in his apartment until he started dating Jennifer Lopez in 1999. Before splitting, Porter gave birth to their first child — Christian Combs — in 1998. In 2001, the former model came after the rap mogul for additional child support, though both parties kept it amicable during the case. "He's a great father and we're working things out," Porter told the New York Post at the time.

They rekindled their romance in 2003 and had twin daughters, Jessie Combs and D'Lila Combs, together before calling it quits in 2007. Diddy and Porter were on good terms right up until she succumbed to lobar pneumonia, and he had spoken to her only days before she died. "One night I was checking on her, and she was like, 'Puffy, take care of my babies,'" he recalled to Essence in 2019.

Reflecting on their relationship, the "I'll Be Missing You" artist expressed some regrets. "I wasn't being honest, all the way, honest with my love for her," Diddy said on the "Yes, Girl" podcast in 2019. When they were dating, the rapper not only cheated on Porter but had a child with another woman.