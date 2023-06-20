Gwen Stefani And Gavin Rossdale Don't Have A Great Co-Parenting Relationship

After Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale initiated their divorce in 2015, they had to parent their kids while leading separate lives. When some celebrities split up, they set aside their differences for the sake of their children and learn to cooperate with each other without being partners. They can even make us marvel over their ability to remain friends with their exes; co-parenting pros Demi Moore and Bruce Willis and Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin are examples of former spouses who are comfortable hanging out with each other.

But sometimes, deep wounds can make being friends with an ex impossible. Per Us Weekly, Stefani dumped Rossdale because she learned that he was cheating on her with their children's nanny. Even so, in a 2017 interview with The Sun, Rossdale said that he had hoped to save their marriage. "The one thing — the only good thing, because everything else is not good — is we care about the children and it's about them," he said. "So we do everything to make this life change as seamless as possible."

Different schedules and living situations can also complicate matters when it comes to co-parenting, such as when Stefani began dating her now-husband Blake Shelton and started spending a lot of time on his ranch in Oklahoma. After Stefani and Shelton settled into their new lives as husband and wife, Rossdale revealed that any hope of having an amicable co-parenting relationship with his ex had totally evaporated.