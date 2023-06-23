How Prince Harry Really Feels About Rumors King Charles Isn't His Real Father

In September 1984, Prince Harry became the second son born to the future King Charles and the now-deceased Princess Diana, falling in line to the British throne behind his older brother, Prince William. Over the years, Charles and Diana's marriage has been highly scrutinized, and there has been chatter about various affairs that supposedly went on throughout the course of their 15-year marriage. This is just one of the reasons that some people believe that Charles isn't actually Harry's biological father; Harry's red hair and facial features have also led some to think that he has a different father than his brother. Of course, the tabloids and the media have played a large part in furthering that narrative.

Of course, Harry has heard the chatter, too. In fact, in his memoir, "Spare," Harry wrote about his dad making jokes about said rumors. "Pa liked telling stories, and this was one of the best in his repertoire," Harry recalled his father saying, according to E! News. "Who knows if I'm really the Prince of Wales? Who knows if I'm even your real father? Maybe your real father is in Broadmoor, darling boy!'" Harry wrote, quoting his dad. This never made Harry particularly comfortable — he called it a "remarkably unfunny joke" — and he shared his thoughts on the matter during court testimony on June 6, 2023.