Why Roseanne Barr Has Beef With Her Former Co-Star Sara Gilbert

Roseanne Barr's sitcom "Roseanne" depicted the day-to-day goings on of the Connors, with their outspoken and brash matriarch, Roseanne (portrayed by Barr), her husband, Dan Connor, their kids, Darlene, Becky, David "DJ" and Jerry Connor, and Roseann's sister, Jackie Harris. They were one big happy family—albeit often dysfunctional—until the show ended in 1997. However, things eventually took a dark turn, resulting in some serious beef between Barr and her former co-star Sara Gilbert.

Gilbert, who played Roseanne's daughter, Darlene, went on to create "The Talk." She explained the show's origins to Ellen Degeneres. "I actually had a joke with a friend that I would be the absolutely worst talk show host," Gilbert said, revealing that "The Talk" emerged from a spoof of chat shows. Per the New York Times, it was another skit that Gilbert performed on "The Talk" alongside her former onscreen dad, John Goodman, that resulted in the "Roseanne" revival of 2018. The reboot was an immediate smash hit. According to AdWeek, it was the year's most-watched show in the US, drawing in an average of 20 million viewers.

However, after Barr tweeted a racially-charged insult at Obama's former presidential adviser Valerie Jarrett, ABC canceled the Roseanne reboot after just one season. Barr later claimed in a raging YouTube video (via the Guardian) that she'd "thought the b**** was white." Her defiant explanation didn't work in her favor, and ultimately led to Roseanne Barr's beef with her former co-star, Sara Gilbert.