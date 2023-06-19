Tragic Details About Melissa Gilbert

This feature discusses suicide, addiction, miscarriage, mental health issues, and allegations of sexual harassment.

We've watched Hollywood child stars grow up on-screen, many of them going on to build lengthy professional resumes within the industry — and beyond — as adults. While their looks change and their paths in life evolve, the beloved characters they played are fixed in time. While young sitcom stars achieve success at an early age, often times that success comes at a price. A childhood living in the limelight can often also come with an intense amount of pressure. With age comes maturity, but the harsh reality of Hollywood often stays with former child stars later in life.

No one knows that better than Melissa Gilbert, whose journey as a Hollywood star wasn't linear. The actor got her start as a child star playing the role of Laura Ingalls on the NBC series "Little House on the Prairie" which aired in 1974 and ran for eight years. She continued to act throughout her life, graduating to more adult performance in films "Choices" in 1986 and "Family of Strangers" in 1993. Gilbert also appeared in the film "When We Last Spoke" in 2019 and provided her voice for several episodes of the podcast series "Marvel Wastelanders: Black Widow" three years later.

Although she still continues to pursue her artistic career, Gilbert has had her fair share of challenges in the limelight. Opting to leave Hollywood for a more secluded life in upstate New York, the former sitcom star has been vocal about her struggles growing up under a microscope. We're breaking down the tragic details about Melissa Gilbert.