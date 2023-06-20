How Much Money Did Kimora Lee Simmons Get In Her Divorce From Russell Simmons?

Kimora Lee Simmons and Russell Simmons were once the perfect blends of hip-hop and high fashion. The two met in 1992 and their relationship created quite a buzz due to Kimora being 17 years old while Russell was 35. Their union was also not without its drama. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Kimora recalled leaving Russell for a year without a hint as to where she was. "[He] finally called my mother and said, 'Please, will you tell me where Kimora is and give me her number?'" she shared. Her mother caved and the two got back together. In another incident, Kimora caught Russell locking lips with another model and told him it was over. However, Russell told her, "I love you and you're the woman I want to be with for the rest of my life."

The two got married in 1998 and had two daughters, Aoki Lee and Ming Lee. Over the course of their marriage, Kimora and Russell built their clothing empires, Phat Farm and Baby Phat, and became one of the biggest power couples. In 2006, Kimora and Russell announced that they were splitting up and stated per People, "Kimora and I will remain committed parents and caring friends with great love and admiration for each other. We will also continue to work side by side on a daily basis as partners in all of our businesses." Despite Kimora being a business mogul in her own right, after her divorce, she received a hefty sum.