How Much Money Did Kimora Lee Simmons Get In Her Divorce From Russell Simmons?
Kimora Lee Simmons and Russell Simmons were once the perfect blends of hip-hop and high fashion. The two met in 1992 and their relationship created quite a buzz due to Kimora being 17 years old while Russell was 35. Their union was also not without its drama. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Kimora recalled leaving Russell for a year without a hint as to where she was. "[He] finally called my mother and said, 'Please, will you tell me where Kimora is and give me her number?'" she shared. Her mother caved and the two got back together. In another incident, Kimora caught Russell locking lips with another model and told him it was over. However, Russell told her, "I love you and you're the woman I want to be with for the rest of my life."
The two got married in 1998 and had two daughters, Aoki Lee and Ming Lee. Over the course of their marriage, Kimora and Russell built their clothing empires, Phat Farm and Baby Phat, and became one of the biggest power couples. In 2006, Kimora and Russell announced that they were splitting up and stated per People, "Kimora and I will remain committed parents and caring friends with great love and admiration for each other. We will also continue to work side by side on a daily basis as partners in all of our businesses." Despite Kimora being a business mogul in her own right, after her divorce, she received a hefty sum.
Russell Simmons paid Kimora Lee Simmons child support until their kids were adults
Although Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons announced their split in 2006, the former model didn't file for divorce until 2008. According to the Daily Mail, Kimora cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce and requested full physical and legal custody of their two children. She also asked that Russell's time with the children be in the presence of their nanny and security personnel. Their divorce was finalized in 2009 and Russell was ordered to pay Kimora $40,000 a month in child support until their youngest daughter turned 19 and a half years old.
Three years after their breakup, Kimora shared with Larry King that she and Russell were still on good terms. "We're all friendly, yes. Absolutely," she stated. However, she didn't exactly call the divorce amicable. "Obviously when you're going through something like that, it's very tough, so I'm sure there were times I probably threw something at him," she joked. The two tried to get along for the sake of Aoki Lee and Ming Lee, but things took a downhill turn when a lawsuit got in between Russell and Kimora.
Russell Simmons had to give Kimora Lee Simmons a large payout
It's possible for former couples to remain friendly after a divorce — until one accuses the other of stealing their money. In 2021, Russell Simmons sued Kimora Lee Simmons and her then-husband, Tim Leissner, for allegedly transferring shares of his Celsius stock to their accounts in order to pay for the disgraced investment banker's legal fees, per Page Six. In the court documents, Russell claimed to have attempted to settle the matter privately and stated, "I am shocked and saddened to see how your side has behaved in response to my repeated attempts to get an agreement from you to rightfully and legally reaffirm my 50% of the Celsius shares ... which have been locked up with the government after being used for your husband's bail money."
Kimora responded by suing her ex-husband for $119,000 for the legal fees accumulated during the ongoing court case, as reported by RadarOnline. According to the official documents, Kimora was awarded $100,773.37 and Russell was ordered to pay the fee within 30 days. These days, things are far from amicable between Kimora and Russell. As reported by People, the "Def Comedy Jam" creator seemingly targeted Kimora in an Instagram Story that read, "Stop telling fathers they should have fought harder to see their children & start asking mothers why he had to fight at all." The Baby Phat Beauty founder then accused Russell of bullying and threatening her and their children. It appears the war is far from over between Russell and Kimora.