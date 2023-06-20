RHONJ: The Moment Teresa Giudice Knew Her Marriage To Joe Was Over

Between rumored infidelity and their legal troubles, "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Guidice and her ex-husband had serious drama. The former couple wed in 1999 and welcomed four daughters together: Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana. While it appeared to be the perfect fairytale love story for a while, cracks soon began appearing in Teresa and Joe's marriage.

For instance, in Season 4 of "Real Housewives of New Jersey," Joe was captured calling his wife a b**** while speaking to a business associate. The comment did not sit well with viewers or Teresa. "Why did he say it? I have no idea. I do know we were in the wine capital of America drinking heavily... Alcohol + camera = not a good idea. But believe me, if he talked to me like that regularly, we would not be together," she wrote in a personal essay on Bravo.

Disrespectful comments were however the least of the pair's troubles. In 2013, the couple was indicted on multiple counts of fraud. That was the start of their legal troubles which had them both serve different prison sentences, as detailed by E! News. Their public image was however not the only thing that suffered as Teresa and Joe's marriage also took a big hit. In 2020, the pair finalized their divorce.

Now, Teresa is opening up about the exact moment she knew her marriage was over.