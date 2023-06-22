What John Mayer's Exes Have Said About Him

Hollywood is full of heartbreak — but when it comes to artists, we will most likely hear about it in a song. Whether it's Bruno Mars crooning Grenade or Taylor Swift on a revenge tour, there's no doubt that broken hearts can make for epic music. There's a particular crop of high-profile celebrities that have a reputation for being womanizers — and it's no secret that John Mayer fits the bill. With looks to kill and talent to match — it's no question that the singer-songwriter has broken his fair share of hearts. With hit songs like "Your Body Is a Wonderland," it only makes sense how Mayer swooned some of Hollywood's most sought-after stars.

The GRAMMY award-winning artist has been dubbed "rock's biggest playboy," and it's easy to see why. The "Paper Doll" singer has left a trail of ex-girlfriends in his wake, all the while writing songs about falling in and out of love. He's yet to find a woman that sticks — but Mayer hasn't given up hope. In a Rolling Stone piece, he questioned his dating methods, asking his interviewer, "Do you think it's going to take meeting someone who I admire more than I admire myself?" If that's the case — it may be a long road ahead for the artist, whose undeniable talent has earned him seven Grammy awards. While Mayer has been candid about whom he's writing about in his love songs, what are the opinions of the ladies he's been linked to? We're taking a look at everything John Mayer's exes have said about him.