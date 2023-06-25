Does Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Have A Secret Social Media Account?
Anna Nicole Smith lived in the media glare up until her untimely death in February 2007. However, things are vastly different for her daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead, who lives a regular and private life. It's not even known if Anna Nicole's daughter has any social media accounts— if she does, then they're secret. Dannielynn's father, Larry Birkhead, has strived to keep Anna Nicole's daughter out of the spotlight. And aside from their annual trip to the Kentucky Derby, Dannielynn is rarely photographed in public.
The Daily Beast questions the official narrative of Anna Nicole's tragic real-life story — that she came from a physically abusive and dirt-poor background, then clawed her way up to become a celebrated model and actor. However, regardless of any possible embellishments, there's no disputing Anna Nicole's rocky relationship with her mom Virgie Mae Hogan, or her devastation over the shock death of her son Daniel Wayne Smith which ultimately tipped Anna Nicole over the edge into an abyss of addiction.
There's also no debating the questionable influences that surrounded her, such as attorney Howard K. Stern. Radio Times reports that Anna Nicole and Stern "married" in a non-legally binding ceremony just eighteen days after Daniel died. Following Anna Nicole's death, Stern seized control of her estate and Dannielynn, sparking a bitter custody battle that ended after DNA proved Larry was her birth father. So, it's little surprise Dannielynn's dad is so protective of her, but does Anna Nicole Smith's daughter have a secret social media account?
Protective pop
Anna Nicole Smith and Larry Birkhead met at the Kentucky Derby in 2004. They dated for two years but managed to keep their relationship secret until a short time before they split in 2006. Smith died later the same year. Following her death, the notoriously private Larry was forced to fight a very public custody battle over Dannielynn Birkhead. After DNA proved Larry was her father, he retreated from the spotlight to raise Dannielynn as a single dad. Larry's managed to provide his daughter with a stable and private upbringing. Still, as any parent knows, social media will always inevitably raise its ugly head as kids become teens. And Danielynn is no exception to the rule, as Larry recently revealed his daughter has a secret social media account.
The fiercely protective father told People that despite his reticence, he eventually gave in to his daughter's desire to have a social presence — under certain conditions. "She doesn't have her own account because I don't let her have her own thing. She looks at TikTok under a fake account," he said. "She doesn't have her name out there and her picture. She's not allowed to do that."
Larry shared that, like most 16-year-olds, Dannielynn is a huge YouTuber and loves creating virtual characters and playing online reality games with other kids. "I walked in the other day, and she's like some walking cat," he said.
Keeping mom's memory alive
Dannielynn Birkhead is the spitting image of Anna Nicole Smith — she even starred in a Guess campaign when she was six. However, Larry Birkhead told People that rather than following in her mother's footsteps, the high school junior has her eye set on the world of forensics, at least for now. "You know how kids do. They can say this today, but tomorrow, she's into something else," he said.
Larry told the Daily Mail he endeavors to protect Dannielynn from the spotlight. "People always say, 'Is she going to be an actress? Is she going to be a model?' And I never push her in a certain direction," he said. "Right now, she's just being a kid," he continued. Larry said he works hard to ensure Dannielynn never forgets Anna Nicole or her late brother, Daniel Smith. "[She] knows just really that her mom was famous, and she knows about Daniel. I try to incorporate both of them because sometimes Daniel gets forgotten," he said. "We try to talk about him, and I shared a birthday with him, so we always celebrated together."
Larry also wants Dannielynn to know all the good things about her mom, not the sensationalized tabloid tropes. "There's so many bad things that people say, and rarely do you hear the good things she did for charities and different people," he shared. "Those are the stories I like to tell, you know? Not the ones you see in the checkout stand."