Does Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Have A Secret Social Media Account?

Anna Nicole Smith lived in the media glare up until her untimely death in February 2007. However, things are vastly different for her daughter, Dannielynn Birkhead, who lives a regular and private life. It's not even known if Anna Nicole's daughter has any social media accounts— if she does, then they're secret. Dannielynn's father, Larry Birkhead, has strived to keep Anna Nicole's daughter out of the spotlight. And aside from their annual trip to the Kentucky Derby, Dannielynn is rarely photographed in public.

The Daily Beast questions the official narrative of Anna Nicole's tragic real-life story — that she came from a physically abusive and dirt-poor background, then clawed her way up to become a celebrated model and actor. However, regardless of any possible embellishments, there's no disputing Anna Nicole's rocky relationship with her mom Virgie Mae Hogan, or her devastation over the shock death of her son Daniel Wayne Smith which ultimately tipped Anna Nicole over the edge into an abyss of addiction.

There's also no debating the questionable influences that surrounded her, such as attorney Howard K. Stern. Radio Times reports that Anna Nicole and Stern "married" in a non-legally binding ceremony just eighteen days after Daniel died. Following Anna Nicole's death, Stern seized control of her estate and Dannielynn, sparking a bitter custody battle that ended after DNA proved Larry was her birth father. So, it's little surprise Dannielynn's dad is so protective of her, but does Anna Nicole Smith's daughter have a secret social media account?