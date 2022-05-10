How Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn May Step Into The Spotlight
Anna Nicole Smith was a model and actor known for posing for Playboy in the 1990s, according to People. After starring in a few television series, including her own reality show, "The Anna Nicole Show," Smith unfortunately died in 2007 of an accidental drug overdose. She had two children, Daniel Wayne Smith and Dannielynn Birkhead, but her son Daniel tragically died of an accidental drug overdose at 20 years old, just days after Smith gave birth to Dannielynn in 2006. Anna then passed away just five months after her son, and sadly never got to know her baby girl.
It does seem, however, that the soul of Anna lives on through her daughter, Dannielynn, whose father is photographer Larry Birkhead. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Larry explained, "Dannielynn has a very eclectic taste in music like her mom had. She likes everything from country, to rap and rock." He continued, "She loves Aerosmith and Queen. She's kind of like an old soul when it comes to her taste in music. Anna's taste in music was just as wild."
Since Anna's death, Larry and Dannielynn have been avoiding fame for the most part. According to People, the father-daughter duo spend one day a year in the public eye, at the annual Kentucky Derby, as Larry wanted his daughter to have a normal childhood. As of recently, however, it seems as though Dannielynn may want to finally step into the spotlight.
Music is calling her name
According to the Daily Mail, Dannielynn Birkhead has been learning how to play the guitar in Kentucky, where she resides, and has dreams of becoming a professional musician. At their annual Kentucky Derby outing, Dannielynn and her father, Larry Birkhead, met Bon Jovi's guitarist, Richie Sambora, which was a dream come true for the young musician. Anna Nicole Smith and Larry's daughter brought her guitar to the event in hopes to have Sambora sign it, but something better than just an autograph occurred. According to TMZ, Sambora offered to give Dannielynn guitar lessons whenever she visits Los Angeles and encouraged her to follow her dreams.
TMZ exclusively reported, "Richie gave her words of encouragement, urging her to follow her dreams of being an accomplished guitarist." The outlet continued, "Larry says it was so overwhelming, his daughter almost fainted. Richie told them he doesn't usually offer lessons but he made a special exception for Dannielynn."
While Larry prioritized giving Dannielynn a normal childhood, it seems as though Smith's daughter now dreams of being in the spotlight just like her mother. Acting may not have been her thing in the past, but Dannielynn did tell TMZ in 2021 that "she'd jump at an offer for 'Stranger Things' or 'The Mandalorian' in a heartbeat." However, as of right now, music seems to be the only thing on Dannielynn's mind.