How Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Dannielynn May Step Into The Spotlight

Anna Nicole Smith was a model and actor known for posing for Playboy in the 1990s, according to People. After starring in a few television series, including her own reality show, "The Anna Nicole Show," Smith unfortunately died in 2007 of an accidental drug overdose. She had two children, Daniel Wayne Smith and Dannielynn Birkhead, but her son Daniel tragically died of an accidental drug overdose at 20 years old, just days after Smith gave birth to Dannielynn in 2006. Anna then passed away just five months after her son, and sadly never got to know her baby girl.

It does seem, however, that the soul of Anna lives on through her daughter, Dannielynn, whose father is photographer Larry Birkhead. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Larry explained, "Dannielynn has a very eclectic taste in music like her mom had. She likes everything from country, to rap and rock." He continued, "She loves Aerosmith and Queen. She's kind of like an old soul when it comes to her taste in music. Anna's taste in music was just as wild."

Since Anna's death, Larry and Dannielynn have been avoiding fame for the most part. According to People, the father-daughter duo spend one day a year in the public eye, at the annual Kentucky Derby, as Larry wanted his daughter to have a normal childhood. As of recently, however, it seems as though Dannielynn may want to finally step into the spotlight.