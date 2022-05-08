Dannielynn Birkhead Absolutely Stuns In A Fashion Ode To Janet Jackson

Dannielynn Birkhead is turning heads — but in an iconic way. ICYMI, Dannielynn is the only daughter of late model Anna Nicole Smith. According to Hollywood Life, Smith welcomed Dannielynn in 2004, with the identity of the baby's father causing some confusion. However, celebrity photographer Larry Birkhead, with whom Smith apparently had a secret romance, was later confirmed to be Dannielynn's father.

Larry first worked as a photographer for Smith before the pair eventually started a relationship. Still, it was not a relationship made known to the world. "No one ever knew one time that I was her boyfriend," Larry told ABC's "20/20" in 2017. "The whole time we dated, if you look at all the video, I'm in the back carrying my camera bag ... she didn't want me in the spotlight." With her own fair share of troubles, Smith would later end her relationship with Larry, though she was already actually pregnant at the time.

However, despite Smith's tragic life, Larry continues to help his daughter keep her mom's legacy alive. "We visit, and I tell Dannielynn stories about her mom," Larry told Entertainment Tonight in 2015. "My goal was always to keep Daniel (Smith's late son) and Anna in her mind and let her know who they were without overdoing it." But I f you are wondering what Dannielynn's life is like these days, just know that, when she isn't honoring her legendary mom, she's busy paying tribute to other iconic figures, much like she did at the Kentucky Derby.